Donna Kelce is opening up about the lucky jewelry she wears during her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s football games.

“[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” Donna, 71, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week while promoting her partnership with Ancestry®. She explained that her stepmom would get charms for the bracelets as Christmas and birthday gifts, including charms from Travis and Jason’s respective teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“She really loved those bracelets and I ended up with them, and so I wear them. I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games,” Donna shared, noting that she’ll be able to wear both bangles when the Chiefs and the Eagles face off on Monday, November 20.

Aside from the special accessories, Donna told Us that she doesn’t have any good luck rituals for when her sons take the field. However, she does text Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, before games.

“I’ll either try to find a funny picture from the past or make some comment that I remember them making in the past, just wish them luck,” she said. “That’s basically all I do.”

Travis and Jason made history in February as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl game. The Chiefs emerged victorious, but Jason will get a shot at redemption during Monday’s game, which serves as a Super Bowl rematch.

Although Travis and Jason enjoy some friendly sibling rivalry, the pair are very close. They even cohost a weekly podcast called “New Heights.” Donna told Us that she thinks her sons have remained grounded due to the many positive influences they had growing up.

“They had phenomenal coaches, fantastic teachers, great support [and] families that were around us because we traveled so much [for] baseball [and] football,” she said. “Really nice individuals that are still friends to this day for me, and I think it was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them through all those years, and I’m just very, very happy that they got those opportunities and they turned into the men that they are.”

In addition to being a proud mom, Donna is also a grandmother to Jason’s three daughters with wife Kylie Kelce: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months.

“He loves all the girls,” Donna told Us of Jason’s experience as a girl dad. “He loves the cuddling, he loves how sweet they are, the little comments they make, how much they love their animals and their dolls.”

Donna’s love of family is part of why she was excited to collaborate with Ancestry®. “I’ve been very, very pleased with the partnership with Ancestry® specifically because of some of the new tools that they have,” she said. “They’ve got the ability to be able to upload photos and recipes and things like that, which really intrigued me.”

In addition to learning more about her ancestors, Donna learned something interesting about herself through the service.

“I’ve got a sprinter trait, which makes a lot of sense because I was a sprinter when I was in high school and I was pretty fast. I could beat boys in middle school,” she shared. “And it just stands to reason that my boys would be able to move quickly on the field, too.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi