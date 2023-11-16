Taylor Swift’s relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles is … delicate.
The Philadelphia radio show “Bex and Buster,” which airs on station Q102, announced on Wednesday, November 15, that it won’t be playing any of Swift’s music leading up to the Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday, November 20.
“Q102 loves Taylor Swift and the whole Travis [Kelce] and Taylor thing as much as the rest of the world, but this weekend we’ve gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” radio personality Buster Satterfield explained during an appearance on Good Day Philadelphia.
“No Taylor Swift will be heard on Q102 all weekend long because there’s only one Swift [and] Kelce duo we care about here in the City of Brotherly Love,” Buster’s cohost, Bex Maroun, chimed in, referring to Eagles running back D’Andre Swift and Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is Travis’ brother.
Despite growing up in a suburb of Philadelphia and being a lifelong Eagles fan, Swift has found herself in the crossfire of the team rivalry due to her romance with Travis, 34, who is a Chiefs tight end.
Swift first traded her Eagles T-shirt in for a Chiefs jersey in September when she showed up to watch Travis play in Kansas City. The singer sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and was seen walking through the stadium with Travis after the game.
Since then, Swift’s attendance at Chiefs games has been a major point of discussion within the NFL. Travis weighed in on the league’s attention during an October episode of his “New Heights” podcast.
“I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” he said. “But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”
Travis took a turn in the stands over the weekend when he attended Swift’s Saturday, November 11, Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires. During the performance, he was seen chatting with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, who was wearing a Chiefs lanyard.
“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis joked during Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, telling Jason, 36, that he’s converting the Swifts “one by one” to join the Chiefs fandom.
In response, Jason appealed to Scott, 71, directly. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.” he quipped.
Travis added that Scott is a “huge football guy” who played the sport in college. “I think he was a linebacker turned center,” he said. “He’s a tall guy.”
Monday’s Chiefs vs. Eagles game is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which earned Travis his second championship ring. Q102’s temporary boycott of Swift’s discography will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, November 17, and end on Tuesday, November 21.