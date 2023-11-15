Even Kylie Kelce notices how two of her daughters, Wyatt and Bennett, look nearly identical.

“I just hit copy paste,” Kylie — who is married to NFL star Jason Kelce — wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 14, alongside a throwback photo of Wyatt, 4, as a baby and a current shot of Bennett, 8 months.

Kylie initially shared two solo shots of her daughters but didn’t specify who was who in each picture. In both images, the toddlers had big smiles and matching scrunched faces as they posed for their respective pictures.

In a subsequent story, Kylie revealed which daughter was in each snap with Wyatt in the first image and Bennet, lovingly nicknamed Bennie, in the second.

Kylie and Jason, 36 — who tied the knot in April 2018 — became parents for the first time when they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt in October 2019. The couple expanded their family with daughter Elliotte in March 2021.

Kylie was pregnant with baby No. 3 during the 2022-2023 football season, with her due date expected to be the same week as the Super Bowl LVII. Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, competed against brother Travis Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl,” Jason revealed during a February episode of his “New Heights” podcast ahead of the game. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Bennett ultimately arrived weeks after the Eagles lost to the Chiefs. However, the littlest Kelce girl got to experience her first official Eagles game to see her dad’s team take on the Washington Commanders in October.

“We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0,” Kylie captioned a family photo of the group rocking Eagles merch while standing on the field. “It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body).”

While Kylie is a die-hard Eagles fan, Jason acknowledged that sometimes his daughters also support their Uncle Travis, 34.

“The girls do have some Chiefs gear, for sure. They’ve worn some Chiefs stuff,” Jason said during an October interview with NBC Sports. “They’re definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes.”

Travis has a strong bond with his nieces. However, his three nieces have yet to meet his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Travis and Jason’s dad, Ed Kelce, teased that his granddaughters will be excited to meet the pop star, 33, when the moment finally comes

“They’ll flip, no doubt,” Ed told Entertainment Tonight last month.