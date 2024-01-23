Kylie Kelce Told Shirtless Jason to Get His Ass Back in Chiefs Suite

Jason Kelce was a man of the people at the Chiefs vs. Bills game, much to the amusement of his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason, 36, cheered for his brother, Travis Kelce, at his Sunday, January 21, playoff game at Highmark Stadium in New York, joining Taylor Swift and more Chiefs fans in a VIP suite. When Travis, 34, scored his first touchdown of the night, Jason took off his shirt in celebration and let out a scream. Cameras caught the hilarious moment during the broadcast, and the chaos continued in additional footage shared via social media.

Jason (still shirtless) leapt out of the suite and chugged a beer with fans, later taking a moment to pose for photos with NFL supporters. He carried one little girl — who made a sign for Swift, 34 — over to the window so the pop star could see the sweet design. In one clip shared online, Swift could be seen waving back to the young fan.

The Philadelphia Eagles center mingled with the crowd for a little longer before someone in the suite (who some fans online have identified as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr.) attempted to wrangle Jason. “Hey, Kylie said get your ass back in here,” he teased.

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Before returning to the box, Jason snapped a selfie with a fellow shirtless man.

Jason’s antics went viral on Sunday, but Kylie, 31, seemed unfazed. She was spotted chatting with her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, and Swift throughout the game, which Travis and the Chiefs ultimately won 27-24. (The team’s victory over the Bills secured their place in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28, against the Baltimore Ravens.)

Travis, meanwhile, was informed of his brother’s behavior in a postgame interview on the field. “My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” he teased after learning about what went down in the stands. “I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

Related: Best Moments From Taylor Swift and the Kelces at the Chiefs vs. Bills Game CBS The Kansas City Chiefs had an epic cheering squad as they battled the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 21, and Us Weekly is rounding up the best moments from the Kelce suite in case you missed it. Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce‘s immediate family, including brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie […]

The Bills game marked the first time Jason and Kylie were spotted publicly with Swift since she began dating Travis last summer. Swift first supported Travis at a September 2023 Chiefs game, where she was seen sitting with Donna, and has since sparked a close connection with the tight end’s inner circle.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following Sunday’s game. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

According to the insider, Swift “really is super down to earth and gets along with everybody,” and Travis “appreciates how humble” she is around his loved ones. “His family is all about just hanging out, joking and having a great time,” the source added. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”