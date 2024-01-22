Nobody does the offseason like Jason Kelce.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, supported Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21, joining parents Ed and Donna Kelce in the VIP suite. The Kelce family members were spotted chatting with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, before kickoff — and the group had plenty to celebrate throughout the game.

Jason instantly went viral after Travis, 34, scored his first touchdown of the night, ripping off his shirt and chugging a beer as he jumped into the stands. Swift, 34, and Jason (still shirtless) were later seen sharing a high-five following another big play. In footage shared via the official NFL TikTok on Sunday, Jason smiled widely while sitting behind Swift and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, in the suite.

Fans continued to share Jason’s game day highlights via social media, from tailgating to snapping pics in the stands. At one point, Jason spotted a young Bills fan holding a Swift-inspired sign and made sure the pop star got a glimpse for herself.

“We’re gonna show this to Taylor,” he said in the sweet video, lifting the young girl into his arms and walking over to the suite window. In the background of the clip, another fan could be heard shouting, “You’re the best, Kelce!”

@barstoolsports Jason Kelce just gave that fan a lifetime memory meeting Taylor Swift 🥹 @chicksintheoffice (via:MattRiv2/ig) ♬ snowfall – Øneheart & reidenshi

While the Chiefs ultimately won 27-24, earning their place in the AFC Championship Game, some Bills fans still showed their love for Swift. Jason posed for a selfie with a group of bundled-up Bills supporters holding a sign that read, “I [heart] T. Swift,” leading some Swifties on X to dub him “the president of tayvis nation.”

Jason’s NFL season ended earlier this month after the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what may have been the last game of his 13-year career. He has yet to officially announce his retirement but reportedly informed his teammates of his plans in the locker room after the game.

Both Jason and Travis are set to play in the 2024 Pro Bowl in Florida next month, but until then, Jason is enjoying his downtime. “That’s one of the beautiful things about the offseason, it’s unscheduled,” he told reporters on Wednesday, January 17, when asked whether he’d be traveling to Upstate New York for the Chiefs game. “So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

Fans were thrilled by the idea of seeing Jason and Kylie with Swift in public for the first time since she began dating Travis last summer. Swift has been loyal to the Chiefs this season, supporting Travis at both home and away games and bonding with his inner circle.

Jason previously played coy about his brother’s A-list relationship in a September 2023 interview shortly before Swift first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium. “Ever since [Travis’ reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there,” Jason said at the time. “I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

The couple have been going strong ever since — and a source recently told Us Weekly that they’re prepared to “keep their connection alive and thriving” when Swift starts the next leg of her Eras Tour in February.