Jason Kelce is seemingly living his best life while watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

When brother Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, Jason, 36, celebrated by ripping off his shirt and screaming in support. Jason was also seen climbing into the stands, per fan footage.

“WE HAVE REACHED PEAK JASON KELCE,” the NFL captioned their Instagram post on Sunday, January 21.

After the play, Travis, 34, was spotted making a heart with his hands in the direction of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have an enviable sibling bond full of support, laughter and, of course, football. As the brothers have found success in the NFL, they have shared glimpses of their relationship off the field. Their family even served as inspiration for Travis’ Saturday Night Live monologue, which he hosted for the first […]

Ahead of the matchup, Jason pregamed in a very special way when he was seen crashing a tailgate and taking a swig from a bowling ball. After dropping the ball on the ground to signal his completion, Jason high-fived the cheering crowd.

“Jason Kelce having some fun in Buffalo,” video posted via Instagram by NFL on CBS read, alongside the caption, “A man of the people.”

The Chiefs traveled to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to take on the Bills for the second time this season. (The Bills were victorious over the Chiefs 20-17 in December 2023.)

Jason, who has been with the Eagles for 13 years, previously hinted that he’d be cheering on his brother. (The Eagles were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in a wild card game earlier this month, which led them to be out of the running for the Super Bowl.)

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games in 2023 Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the offseason, it’s unscheduled,” Jason told reporters on Wednesday, January 17. “So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

Jason wasn’t the only one in the Chiefs tight end’s corner on Sunday. Swift, 34, was spotted watching the game alongside Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, as well as the brother’s parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

While Swift has attended numerous games since being linked to Travis last summer, this interaction marked the first time that the singer was publicly seen with Jason and Kylie, 31. Swifties have been highly anticipating Swift’s meet-up with Travis’ sister-in-law and were excited to see the twosome chatting inside a suite.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Fans were hoping to see Swift connect with Kylie in October 2023 when the Eagles played the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is located near Swift’s New York City home. Much to their dismay, Travis attended the game solo.

Ed confirmed later that month that the “Karma” singer hadn’t met Kylie, Jason, and their three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.

“They’ll flip [over meeting her],” Ed told Entertainment Tonight of his granddaughters. “No doubt.”