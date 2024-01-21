Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs Bills Playoff Game

Taylor Swift was in Travis Kelce’s corner as the Kansas City Chiefs battled it out against the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated rematch after losing to the team earlier in the season.

The pop star, 34, made the trip to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, for the divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 21. She was spotted wearing a red beanie with black pants, a deep gold top and a white jacket with red accents as she headed into the stadium. Swift blew kisses to onlookers cheering for her.

Swift arrived alongside pal Brittany Mahomes, who wore a fuzzy black bucket hat and a red puffer jacket with husband Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number, #15, embroidered in black. Jason Kelce was also spotted arriving in New York on Sunday, so Travis will have plenty of supporters in the stands.

Only one team will advance to the AFC Championship Game, which will be held on Sunday, January 28, two weeks before the Super Bowl. The Bills previously defeated the Chiefs in a regular season game in December 2023.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

Swift caused a frenzy when she attended Kelce’s first postseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13. While the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins to make it to the next round, Swift’s outfit was what really had fans talking as she wore Kelce’s jersey number on a puffer coat designed by Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband, Kyle Juszczyk, plays for the San Francisco 49ers. Her look coordinated with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, in her own outerwear created by Kristin.

Swift has been a consistent presence in the stands for Kelce, 34, since she first appeared at a game in September 2023. The couple began dating over the summer after he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert and later recounted the story on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023.

Swift is currently on a break from her record-breaking tour, which will resume in February. During her hiatus, she and Kelce are making “a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

While Swift and Kelce have been in the headlines nonstop since news broke of their relationship, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been enjoying his own A-list romance with Hailee Steinfeld, though they have tried to stay under the radar since they were linked in May 2023.

After Allen and Steinfeld, both 27, were spotted locking lips on vacation, Allen confessed during an August 2023 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind.”

Allen went on to reveal his reaction to paparazzi taking their picture from a boat. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” he explained. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

In October 2023, Allen shared his perspective on Swift and Kelce’s relationship, telling People that the media frenzy was “obviously good for the brand” of the NFL. Still, he tried “not to pay too much attention” to the headlines as he was dedicated to “being the best quarterback that I can be.”