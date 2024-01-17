Taylor Swift is biding her time with Travis Kelce before kicking off the next leg of her Eras Tour next month.

“Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that Swift, 34, is “calling a lot of the shots” in her relationship with Kelce, 34.

Swift and Kelce have been going strong since summer 2023. After the NFL star shared his interest in the singer through his “New Heights” podcast in July, things started to heat up. Once they went public in September 2023, fans knew things between Swift and Kelce were the real deal.

In October 2023, it was widely reported that Swift and Kelce were looking at real estate together, but Us Weekly confirmed that wasn’t the case.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end did, in fact, buy a $6 million Kansas City home that month and Swift was “heavily involved” in Kelce’s decision-making, the same source tells Us.

“She played a big part in house-hunting and interior design,” the insider adds. “Now she is helping him put it all together.”

While she hasn’t become a Kansas City citizen just yet, Swift has spent a lot of time in Missouri over the past few months — especially when it comes to supporting her man.

Swift rocked the stage at Arrowhead Stadium over the summer when her Eras Tour came to town, but come September, the singer was playing the role of supportive girlfriend. Since then, she’s become one of the WAGs, even spending New Year’s Eve with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The two couples celebrated the new year in December 2023 after the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals. While Kelce and Swift kept the details of their night out of the public eye, partygoers snapped photos and videos of the pair. In one clip, Kelce and Swift shared a sweet kiss to ring in 2024.

Swift was most recently spotted in freezing cold Kansas City on January 13 when the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in a NFL playoff Wild Card game. Not only did Swift make headlines for her various interactions with the crowd – she gave her scarf to a fan and participated in a “swag surf” — but she and Kelce left the stadium hand in hand after his team’s big win.

