Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the new year with their Kansas City inner circle.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were all smiles at the New Year’s Eve bash, which took place after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31. In a new photo circulating via social media, Swift wrapped one arm around Kelce as they posed with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who leaned in close to her new pal Swift.

Both Swift and Brittany, 28, wore sparkly dresses for the bash. The pop star rocked her signature red lipstick and styled her hair in a low bun with her bangs swept to the side.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have shared footage of their own from the party, fellow attendees gave glimpses of the couple cozying up to one another on the dance floor. A video that has since gone viral showed the twosome sharing a passionate kiss as the party raged on.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

New clips of the pair’s big night surfaced after New Year’s Day. In one video reshared via TikTok, Kelce jumped up and down while dancing with his friends — and Swift could be seen joining in behind the group.

The twosome also posed for selfies throughout the night, with Kelce sticking out his tongue for the camera in one shot. Swift cuddled up to his side, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that her lipstick had mysteriously disappeared from her face.

Before the clock struck midnight, Swift donned her Chiefs gear to cheer for Kelce and his team on Sunday. She rocked a varsity jacket similar to one Kelce had on while arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for his Christmas Day game a week prior. When designer Jeff Hamilton shared a glimpse of the matching moment via Instagram after the game, Kelce was caught hyping up his girlfriend in the comments section with fire emojis.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Brought Up Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ Podcast Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from giving girlfriend Taylor Swift her flowers on his podcast. The couple’s romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium […]

Swift was first spotted supporting Kelce in September, two months after he gave her a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast. At the time, Kelce noted that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he went to one of her Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City.

Swift told TIME magazine in December 2023 that she thought Kelce’s move was “metal as hell,” revealing that the pair “started hanging out right after” the podcast episode dropped.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Kelce has continued to make subtle references to Swift on his podcast since, and he opened up about what makes their relationship so special during a November 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “I’ve never been a man of words,” he said. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

He further weighed in on the public’s interest in their romance. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”