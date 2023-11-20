Travis Kelce has no issue praising girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Kelce, 34, admitted to WSJ. Magazine in a profile published on Monday, November 20. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

The NFL star gave his most honest interview yet, sharing details about how he went from just a fan of Swift, 33, to becoming her man. Kelce was super interested in seeing the Eras Tour — not just meeting Swift.

“She does it in eras,” he explained to the publication about Swift’s Eras Tour. (WSJ. Magazine joked that people who “live in a yurt in Outer Mongolia” are the only ones unaware of the show.) “‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That’s a helluva line!”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: Date Nights, More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

After attending the show at Arrowhead Stadium in July, Kelce went on his “New Heights” podcast and declared that he was “butthurt” after not being able to give Swift his number.

While fans were hoping the two would miraculously find their way to each other, Kelce and Swift had already been in communication.

“I don’t know if I want to get into all of it,” he told WSJ. Magazine at first. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Swift later reached out to Kelce.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he recalled.

The public got their first glimpse at what has been dubbed Swelce (or Traylor) after the duo had their first New York City outing together. Kelce was photographed leaving Swift’s apartment in early October.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Kelce explained. “Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f— this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah — got it.”

The hardest part of their budding romance thus far has been falling for each other under the guise of the public eye.

Related: Joe Jonas! Harry Styles! Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said during Monday’s interview. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Despite the public interest in their relationship, Swift and Kelce have continued to show up for each other. The singer has been spotted cheering on the tight end during various Chiefs games. Kelce,traveled “close to the equator” to watch Swift perform during the South American leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month. They confirmed their relationship with a kiss after the show.

“For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” Kelce told “New Heights” listeners on November 15, after his and Swift’s kiss after the Eras Tour went viral. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for.”