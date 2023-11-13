Taylor Swift appeared to make a subtle reference to her now-viral kiss with Travis Kelce when the Eras Tour hit Argentina.

“Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds,” Swift, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 13. “I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement. See you next weekend, Rio!! 💋🩵🔜.”

The inclusion of the lips emoji appears to be a subtle reference to the clip of Swift running off stage to kiss Kelce, 34, at the Saturday, November 11, concert. Per the social media footage, Swift wrapped her arms around Kelce’s neck and pulled him in for a passionate embrace. The couple continued to kiss as they walked inside the closed-off tent.

The Kansas City Chiefs player flew overseas during the team’s bye week to watch Swift’s three-hour show from the VIP tent alongside her dad, Scott Swift, and opening act Sabrina Carpenter. During Taylor’s performance of her hit “Karma,” the Grammy winner changed the lyrics to give a shoutout to Kelce. Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” Taylor declared, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Several fans in attendance shared clips of Kelce’s reaction to the sweet moment, including when Scott immediately turned to the NFL star and put his hand on his shoulder. Kelce was all smiles before holding his head in his hands, seemingly surprised and happy at the same time.

Taylor and Kelce have been romantically linked since September, nearly two months after he saw her perform in Kansas City. Travis infamously shared on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to shoot his shot with Taylor at the show by gifting her a friendship bracelet he made with his number on it.

Despite the romantic gesture not panning out at the time, the twosome connected by September and Taylor has attended four Chiefs games to cheer on the tight end. She is currently completing the South American leg of her Eras Tour, which runs through the end of November while her European dates kick off in 2024, but the couple are determined to make it work.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”