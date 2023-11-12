Taylor Swift has been cheering on Travis Kelce for weeks, but the roles were reversed when she brought her Eras Tour to Argentina on Saturday, November 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was seen cheering on the singer, 33, from the VIP tent while she performed at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, according to several concertgoers on social media. The couple had been spotted on a dinner date in the city the night prior.

While Kelce previously attended Swift’s Kansas City concert in July, this marks the first time that he has been in the crowd at one of her tour stops since the couple began dating.

Earlier this week, Kelce hinted that he would be traveling to see Swift on the South American leg of her tour. His brother, Jason Kelce, asked during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast whether there were any events Travis was “looking forward to going to” in the near future.

“No, not really. … I might just say ‘f—k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis teased. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Related: Stars React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

When Jason wanted to know whether Travis was heading “someplace south,” Travis replied, “Closer to the equator.”

Although Travis has played coy about his relationship with Swift in recent weeks, he was initially forthcoming about attempting to meet her when she played Arrowhead Stadium in July. He revealed at the time that he was unable to give her the friendship bracelet he made with his phone number on it, but he later invited her to attend one of his games in Kansas City in September, which she accepted.

Swift has supported Travis at four games, and his team has yet to lose with her in the stands. While she missed his most recent match against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5, in Germany, she was spotted spending time with the wives of several Chiefs players in New York City — including Brittany Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes — over the weekend.

Related: Every Celebrity Who Has Attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Travis was able to make the trip to Argentina because the Chiefs are on a bye week, giving him time off from practicing and playing. Their next game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles (his brother Jason’s team) on November 20.

Swift, meanwhile, will perform two more shows in Argentina on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11. She will then travel to Brazil for six concerts, wrapping up her final tour date of the year on November 26. The Eras Tour will later resume in Tokyo in February 2024.