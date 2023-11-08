Taylor Swift‘s inner circle is widening with the addition of some certified Kansas City Chiefs fans — and the WAGs are fitting in easily with the A-listers.

As her romance with Travis Kelce heats up, Swift, 33, has formed bonds with quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and other players’ spouses, including Paige Buechele (wife of former Chiefs backup QB Shane Buechele) and Lyndsay Bell (wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell). Swift even hosted a viewing party for the women at her New York City apartment on Sunday, November 5, to watch Kelce, 34, and the Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

Before tuning in to Sunday’s game, Swift and Brittany, 28, stepped out for dinner in Lower Manhattan with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid. The girls rocked their best fall fashion for their night on the town, and Swift was photographed leaving the restaurant arm in arm with Brittany and Gomez, 31.

According to the insider, Swift’s longtime BFFs “got along amazingly with Brittany, Lyndsay and Paige” during their NYC outing. “She absolutely has plans on hanging out all together again very soon,” the source tells Us.

Swift has worked her way into Chiefs Kingdom since making her NFL debut in September. The pop star was spotted cheering for Kelce and his team when they played the Chicago Bears, sitting with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and more friends. Her surprise appearance came shortly after Travis publicly invited Swift to see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium, the same venue he saw her perform on The Eras Tour in July.

Swift has attended several more games since, even choreographing a special touchdown celebration with Brittany for a game in Kansas City last month.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a second source told Us in October. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Swift and Brittany’s friendship is beginning to mirror that of Travis and Patrick, with the second insider telling Us, “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Since sparking her romance with Travis, Swift has stayed tight-lipped — but eagle-eyed fans caught her subtly showing support on Sunday as Travis reached a new career milestone. He was officially named the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history, and Swift dropped a “like” on an Instagram post announcing his accomplishment.

The twosome have been spending as much time together as possible in recent weeks before Swift kicks off the international leg of her Eras Tour this month. During the Wednesday, October 8, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis hinted that he might make the trip to South America to see Swift perform.

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis teased while recording a SeatGeek ad. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny. … Closer to the equator.”