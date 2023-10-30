Taylor Swift is changing her plans so she can be by Travis Kelce’s side after the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent loss against the Denver Broncos.

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

According to the insider, Swift, 33, was already gearing up to visit Kelce, 33, this week, as the twosome are “planning to celebrate Halloween together” by going to a few parties with their friends.

Kelce’s team ultimately lost 9-24 during their Sunday, October 29, matchup with Kelce only averaging six catches in 58 yards, which announcers noted was down from previous weeks. Previously, Kelce has been making 7.7 catches a game throughout the 2023-2024 season, according to NBC Sports. While Swift was not in attendance, her presence was still felt as Empower Field at Mile High Stadium played her hit “Shake It Off” after the Broncos snapped the Chief’s current winning streak.

Prior to Sunday’s big loss, a second source exclusively told Us that although Swift has become a staple in the Chiefs family suite, she doesn’t have plans to attend all of Kelce’s games as to not be a “distraction” to the NFL star.

“She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games,” the insider explained. “It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

Swift may not want to distract Kelce while he’s working, but she has seemingly become his good luck charm. During the Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22 — which the Chiefs ultimately won 31-17 — CBS ran the data on how Kelce plays while Swift is in the stands.

According to an infographic made by the network, Kelce has gained 99 yards per game versus 46.5 when he’s “left to his own devices,” a nod to her hit single “Anti-Hero.”

Travis, for his part, reacted to the analytics during an October episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“Taylor was in attendance and it’s turning out it was good she was in attendance because they put your stats up — when she’s at the game, when she is not at the game. I don’t know if you’re aware of this,” Jason, 35, said, teasing his brother, to which Travis quipped, “How could I not be aware of this?”

Travis and Swift’s whirlwind romance began in September after the NFL player invited her to see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer took him up on his offer and watched him defeat the Chicago Bears in September.

Since her first time cheering the tight end on, Swift has attended four total NFL games. At all of her appearances, the Chiefs have been victorious. Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, joked earlier this season that Swift can come to all the games she likes as Travis “keeps getting better with time.”