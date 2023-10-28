Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kelsea Ballerini, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Went All Out for 2023 Halloween Costumes

By
Kelsea Ballerini, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Went All Out for 2023 Halloween Costumes
12
Kelsea Ballerini and Khloe Kardashian with son Tatum Thompson.Getty Images; Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

’Tis the spooky season — and the stars are going all out to celebrate Halloween!

Khloé Kardashian hosted a festive bash for kids True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, and their cousins on October 14.

The Kardashians star — who shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson — transformed her backyard into a spooktacular setup, complete with monster-inspired balloons, DIY slime stations and a black cat cake. Kardashian even dressed up for the occasion, twinning with son Tatum in cow costumes. True did her own thing, opting to wear a cat costume like her cousin Dream.

Kelsea Ballerini, for her part, started celebrating a couple of weeks later. The Grammy-nominated singer, 30, hosted a Treaty NYC Halloween Party with the Original Donut Shop Coffee on Wednesday, October 25. For the Big Apple soirée, Ballerini paid homage to one of this year’s biggest blockbuster releases: Barbie. She wore a replica of Margot Robbie’s “Cowgirl Barbie” outfit from Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of the beloved Mattel doll brand.

Scroll down to see the stars’ best Halloween costumes this year:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1298049153amanda 206

Amanda Seyfried

Becca Tilley

Hayley Kiyoko
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Khloé Kardashian
1350331585sarah hyland 206

Sarah Hyland
Wells Adams

Wells Adams

More Stories