’Tis the spooky season — and the stars are going all out to celebrate Halloween!

Khloé Kardashian hosted a festive bash for kids True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, and their cousins on October 14.

The Kardashians star — who shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson — transformed her backyard into a spooktacular setup, complete with monster-inspired balloons, DIY slime stations and a black cat cake. Kardashian even dressed up for the occasion, twinning with son Tatum in cow costumes. True did her own thing, opting to wear a cat costume like her cousin Dream.

Kelsea Ballerini, for her part, started celebrating a couple of weeks later. The Grammy-nominated singer, 30, hosted a Treaty NYC Halloween Party with the Original Donut Shop Coffee on Wednesday, October 25. For the Big Apple soirée, Ballerini paid homage to one of this year’s biggest blockbuster releases: Barbie. She wore a replica of Margot Robbie’s “Cowgirl Barbie” outfit from Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of the beloved Mattel doll brand.

Scroll down to see the stars’ best Halloween costumes this year: