Ice Spice channeled an iconic cultural figure for Halloween.

The 23-year-old “Munch” rapper transformed into Betty Boop while onstage at the iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 event in New Jersey on Saturday, October 28.

Ice Spice was the spitting image of the cartoon character, rocking a black wig made to look like Betty Boop’s signature curled-up pixie cut. Ice Spice paired the coiffure with a tiny strapless red dress — that exposed her bum — as well as fishnet tights, black pointed-toe heels and a red roll garter adorned with a flower, the exact getup Betty Boop is known for.

For glam, the Bronx native rocked rosy cheeks and a bold crimson lip. She accessorized with a diamond cross necklace, a gold bangle and finished her ensemble with a French manicure.

Ice Spice’s costume has since gone viral, with fans gushing that she “won” Halloween.

“Ice Spice has the best celebrity Halloween costume this year,” one social media user wrote via X. “Ice Spice dressed up as Betty Boop was a costume I didn’t know I needed,” a different fan posted as a third added, “Can y’all stop popping out with them costumes???? Ice Spice already won.”

Ice Spice showed off her costume via Instagram and has since updated her profile photo to show her in the outfit.

While the “Bikini Bottom” rapper paid homage to Betty Boop, Halloween lovers proved that the hip-hop star is just as influential by stepping out in their best Ice Spice costumes.

Ice Spice shared a series of snaps of people dressing up like her via her Instagram Story. The costumes were all creative but true to Ice Spice as most fans wore curly red wigs — Ice Spice’s go-to ‘do.

Aside from her coily ‘fro, Ice Spice has donned a flipped-up lob, Rapunzel-like extensions and bangs — all of which maintained her signature paprika hue.

Ice Spice opened up about her look in an April interview with British Vogue, sharing, “I’ve had pretty much every hairstyle in the book.”

She continued, “Every time I change my hair, I look like a different person. I’ve done curly wigs, straight wigs, short wigs, long wigs, I’ve done braids, swoops — basically everything.”

Ice Spice added, however, that with so many transformations under her belt, she gravitates towards her “natural state.”

“I just got back to square one,” she said of her current wash-and-go look.