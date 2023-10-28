There isn’t a Hollywood Halloween party quite like Casamigos’ annual festivities, and this year was no exception.

The tequila brand kicked off the spooky holiday on Friday, October 27, with a star-studded bash that brought together the likes of Paris Hilton, Glen Powell, Jodie Turner-Smith and the Selling Sunset cast.

The bash was held at a private estate in Beverly Hills, which had been transformed into “fantastical garden,” per a press release. Guests were able to wander through a “chasing LED tunnel,” which led them to a Wonderland-esque backyard that was lit up with projection mapping of oversized mushrooms in bright colors. There were also three custom bars, serving Casamigos beverages, and an immersive garden with a motorbike and a Snow White-inspired large mirror.

Since Casamigos is founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, Gerber had his family’s support on the special day. The businessman, 61, and wife Cindy Crawford dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease. Their two kids, Presley and Kaia, also were spotted at the occasion — as was Kaia’s boyfriend, Austin Butler.

Scroll below to see photos of the stars in attendance — and their impressive costumes: