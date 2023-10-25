Your account
36 Last-Minute Amazon Halloween Deals That Will Arrive In Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boo! Halloween snuck up on Us this year. With only a few days left until the Halloweekend festivities begin, you may be stressing out about who to be, how to decorate and what treats to give to trick-or-treaters. If you fit into one of those categories (or all of them), take to Amazon immediately. We searched the site to find last-minute Halloween essentials which can be at your house tomorrow with Prime shipping. What are you waiting for? There’s still time to shop the best Halloween costumes, makeup, decorations and more to slay the spooky holiday. Happy haunting… I mean shopping!

Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

No, you shouldn’t rewear the same referee costume for the fifth year in a row. Spice things up with a spooky, sexy or scary Halloween getup. I wore this exact Dreamgirl Adult Little Red Riding Hood Costume a few years ago and received so many compliments. Plus, it’s very high-quality compared to other bagged costumes.

Last-Minute Halloween Makeup

Halloween makeup doesn’t always have to be bloody and scary. These makeup products will help you achieve any Halloween look, but you’ll also be able to use them in everyday life too. For example, the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact will complete your ethereal woodland fairy look, and you can also use it to make your eyes glitter through the holiday season.

Last-Minute Halloween Decorations

You don’t need those massive skeletons to spook-ify your house. All it takes is a little bit of Spider Web Halloween Decorations to emulate a scary-good aesthetic.

Last-Minute Halloween Candy

You’ll be the favorite house on the block if you surprise the trick-or-treaters with Ring Pop Halloween Candy. You can get it in bulk for under $20!

Last Minute Halloween Party Supplies

Out of paper plates? No worries. The Yaomiao 200 Pcs Halloween Tableware Set comes with plates, cups and napkins so your party guests can properly feast before dancing until dawn.

Last Minute Pet Halloween Costumes

You can’t forget about Fido! Dress him up in the NACOCO Cowboy Dog Costume, and he’ll surely be the cutest sheriff in town. 

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article.

