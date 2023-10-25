Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Boo! Halloween snuck up on Us this year. With only a few days left until the Halloweekend festivities begin, you may be stressing out about who to be, how to decorate and what treats to give to trick-or-treaters. If you fit into one of those categories (or all of them), take to Amazon immediately. We searched the site to find last-minute Halloween essentials which can be at your house tomorrow with Prime shipping. What are you waiting for? There’s still time to shop the best Halloween costumes, makeup, decorations and more to slay the spooky holiday. Happy haunting… I mean shopping!
Last-Minute Halloween Costumes
No, you shouldn’t rewear the same referee costume for the fifth year in a row. Spice things up with a spooky, sexy or scary Halloween getup. I wore this exact Dreamgirl Adult Little Red Riding Hood Costume a few years ago and received so many compliments. Plus, it’s very high-quality compared to other bagged costumes.
- Ripple Junction Hooters Girl Iconic Waitress Outfit — was $60, now just $40!
- Dreamgirl Adult Little Red Riding Hood Costume — was $84, now just $55!
- Tibeha Halloween Butterfly Costume — was $25, now just $10!
- Underwraps Costumes Women’s Retro Hippie Costume — was $38, now just $40!
- Leg Avenue Women’s Glow in The Dark Skeleton Bodysuit — was $75, now just $43!
Last-Minute Halloween Makeup
Halloween makeup doesn’t always have to be bloody and scary. These makeup products will help you achieve any Halloween look, but you’ll also be able to use them in everyday life too. For example, the Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact will complete your ethereal woodland fairy look, and you can also use it to make your eyes glitter through the holiday season.
- UCANBE Face Body Paint Oil Professional 15 Colors FX Makeup Palette — was $14, now just $7!
- Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact — just $24!
- Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil — was $9, now just $5!
- Ardell False Eyelashes 4 Pack Double Up 203 — was $21, now just $17!
- Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint — was $11, now just $10!
Last-Minute Halloween Decorations
You don’t need those massive skeletons to spook-ify your house. All it takes is a little bit of Spider Web Halloween Decorations to emulate a scary-good aesthetic.
- OUODIO Outdoor Decor Hanging Lighted Glowing Ghosts — was $13, now just $10!
- CVNDKN Halloween Metal Tin Sign No Trespassing — was $13, now just $7!
- Ickimee Halloween LED Bats Light Wall Decor — was $7, now just $4!
- DINESIL 5 Pack Posable Halloween Skeleton — was $19, now just $16!
- Mavonne Spider Web Halloween Decorations — just $5!
Last-Minute Halloween Candy
You’ll be the favorite house on the block if you surprise the trick-or-treaters with Ring Pop Halloween Candy. You can get it in bulk for under $20!
- Tasmo Halloween Assorted Bulk Candy Mix 32 oz -Skittles, Air Heads, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids, Hariibo, Starburst & More! — just $22!
- Ring Pop Halloween Candy 20 Count — just $8!
- Tootsie Roll Charms Mini Pops – 4.5 lb Halloween Size Bag — just $11!
- HERSHEY’S Miniatures Assorted Chocolate 35.9 oz — was $13, now just $12!
- Welch’s Fruit Snacks pack of 40 — just $8!
Last Minute Halloween Party Supplies
Out of paper plates? No worries. The Yaomiao 200 Pcs Halloween Tableware Set comes with plates, cups and napkins so your party guests can properly feast before dancing until dawn.
- Glow Mind 100 Ultra Bright Glow Sticks — was $20, now just $10!
- Yaomiao 200 Pcs Halloween Tableware Set — was $22, now just $19!
- Beistle Vampire & Coffin Inflatable Cooler — was $39, now just $26!
- Nomnu Coffin Letter Board — just $40!
- ORIENTAL CHERRY Floating LED Candles with Remote Control — just $30!
Last Minute Pet Halloween Costumes
You can’t forget about Fido! Dress him up in the NACOCO Cowboy Dog Costume, and he’ll surely be the cutest sheriff in town.
- Tealots Pet Costume Bat Wings — was $15, now just $12!
- NACOCO Cowboy Dog Costume with Hat — was $14, now just $13!
- Zoo Snoods Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs & Cats — just $18!
- POPETPOP Cat Pumpkin Costume — just $15!
- Rubie’s DC Comics Batman Big Dog Costume — was $34, now just $29!
