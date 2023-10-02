Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not that holiday season — spooky season, of course! Halloweentime is such a fun experience, with everything feeling a little ookier, a little kookier, and well… a little spookier. Just like with ugly sweaters and cozy flannels in the winter, it’s fun to pay tribute to this time of year with some creeptastic clothing that’ll show off your love of all things weird in total style.

If you’re looking to add a little witchiness to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered! Below we’ve collected 18 of our favorite spooktacular styles on Amazon, including tops and bottoms, accessories and dresses to help make any day this fall absolutely boo-tiful!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This gothtastic dress will pull double duty this Halloween season as both an amazing party look and the perfect base to your Wednesday Addams costume.

2. Gone Batty: For a slightly different vibe, this adorable swing dress will have you decked out in totally batty style.

3. Web Crawler: Speaking of batty — how adorable is this bat-bedecked dress with spider-webby collar and sleeves?

4. Starry Sight: On a subtler note, this flowy and flattering skater dress has a super-cool strappy star top perfect for sporting at a concert for your fave elder-emo band.

Tops

5. Undercover Goth: This lace-accented sweater is ideal for observing the Halloween season in a more understated style, especially in the black-and-orange colorway.



6. Spider Style: And now for something completely different! This webbed-out mesh mock-neck top is super sexy and super cool, perfect for wearing over a bralette or tank.

7. Let’s Brew Another Batch: Hocus Pocus will always be a legendary piece of Halloween entertainment. Pay tribute to Salem’s spookiest sisters with this clever Sanderson Sisters Brewing Co. T-shirt!

8. Boo-tiful: This comfy-cozy ghosty pullover is like a ski sweater, but if you’re skiing down a pile of lovely autumn leaves.

9. No Bones About It: How cool is this skeleton sweater? It’s the cutest bit of outerwear for spooky season, and at $21, it’s the perfect price too.

10. Ghost With the Most: The little ghost friend embroidered on this “Spooky Season” pullover sweatshirt is an adorable reminder of the best time of the year! (Yes, I may be biased.)



11. Black Widow: And this cardigan has three spider friends to keep things creepy — with awesome web stitching to set off the neckline. Grab it in orange, red, pink or black.

Bottoms

12. Bat Signal: Let everyone know it’s your favorite time of year even when lounging around the house with these delightfully batty wide-leg drawstring lounge pants!

13. On the Web: Bell bottoms aren’t just for ’70s-themed costumes, as proven by these super-cool spiderweb-print yoga pants.

14. Halloween Hosiery: Throw on these bat-print tights under a dress to give any outfit a freaky-fun touch.

Accessories

15. Creepy Kicks: There’s nothing like a good pair of house slippers. Grab these adorable pastel jack-o-lantern slip-ons (also available in black) and your feet will be both comfy and creeptastic this October!

16. Witchy Woman: Rock an understatedly witchy look when donning this knitted witch’s cap, which is stylish enough to wear this Halloween season even when you’re not at your office costume party.

17. Spooky Satchel: Whether you need to tote your wallet and phone or a bunch of tricks and treats, this spooktacular crossbody bag will help you do it with tons of Halloween spirit. If you’re not feeling ghosty, there are 15 other devilish designs to choose from!

18. Claw’s the Law: This spiderweb-design claw clip will help you keep your hair perfectly in place in ooky, spooky style.

