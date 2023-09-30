Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s spooky season! And we just found some Halloween deals that are scary good. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back this fall, just in time for the holidays!

Known as Prime Big Deal Days, this two-day savings event will occur on October 10 and 11. Check out our Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale!

But with Halloween just a month away, we’re focused on all the fright night festivities! We found the best early Amazon Prime Day Halloween deals, from costumes to candy. Shop these trick-or-treats on sale for up to 90% off!

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Halloween Deals

Best Early Prime Day Halloween Costume Deals

Somewhere over the rainbow! Click your heels three times because there’s no place like Amazon for the best Halloween costume deals. If you have the need for speed, rock this sexy Top Gun dress or you can keep it comfy in this Mike Wazowski onesie.

Best Early Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals

Happy Halloween! Prep your place with these festive finds from Amazon. You can’t go wrong with cobwebs (a no. 1 bestseller!) or scary skeletons.

Best Early Prime Day Halloween Candy Deals

Trick or treat! Get a head start on Halloween candy shopping with these sweet savings. Whether you prefer Pez dispensers or classic chocolate, these variety packs of individually-wrapped goodies will satisfy your cravings. Halloween candy rarely goes on sale until November, so score these deals ASAP!

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! Show some spooky season spirit with these Halloween tops, ranging from cozy sweaters to graphic tees.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals — Starting at $6 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Back in action! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two this October, this time under the name of Prime Big […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Deals — Up to 62% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s back! Amazon Prime Day is making a return for fall 2023, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Deals — Up to $200 Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two! Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11, offering shoppers […]