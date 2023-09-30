Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s spooky season! And we just found some Halloween deals that are scary good. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back this fall, just in time for the holidays!
Known as Prime Big Deal Days, this two-day savings event will occur on October 10 and 11. Check out our Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale!
But with Halloween just a month away, we’re focused on all the fright night festivities! We found the best early Amazon Prime Day Halloween deals, from costumes to candy. Shop these trick-or-treats on sale for up to 90% off!
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Halloween Deals
Best Early Prime Day Halloween Costume Deals
Somewhere over the rainbow! Click your heels three times because there’s no place like Amazon for the best Halloween costume deals. If you have the need for speed, rock this sexy Top Gun dress or you can keep it comfy in this Mike Wazowski onesie.
- Wizard of Oz Dorothy Costume — originally $40, now just $9!
- Monsters Inc. Mike Wazowski Onesie — originally $40, now just $35!
- Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Bodysuit — originally $75, now just $31!
- Mrs. Incredible Costume — originally $46, now just $27!
- Little Red Riding Hood Costume — originally $84, now just $45!
- Top Gun Dress — originally $65, now just $37!
Best Early Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals
Happy Halloween! Prep your place with these festive finds from Amazon. You can’t go wrong with cobwebs (a no. 1 bestseller!) or scary skeletons.
- Light-Up Pumpkin Decoration — originally $40, now just $24!
- 140-Piece Wall Decor Bat Stickers — originally $12, now just $7!
- Glowing Witch Hat String Lights — originally $24, now just $16!
- 1400 Square Feet of Cobwebs — originally $25, now just $12!
- Light-Up Witch’s Cauldron — originally $200, now just $20!
- Halloween Skeleton Decorations — originally $25, now just $17!
Best Early Prime Day Halloween Candy Deals
Trick or treat! Get a head start on Halloween candy shopping with these sweet savings. Whether you prefer Pez dispensers or classic chocolate, these variety packs of individually-wrapped goodies will satisfy your cravings. Halloween candy rarely goes on sale until November, so score these deals ASAP!
- Chocolate Variety Pack (Pack of 90) — originally $25, now just $18!
- Halloween Pez Dispensers (Pack of 12) — originally $23, now just $20!
- Nerds Rope Candy (Pack of 24) — originally $28, now just $24!
- Ring Pop Sours (Pack of 30) — originally $17, now just $14!
- M&M’s Variety Bag (Pack of 55) — originally $12, now just $10!
Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! Show some spooky season spirit with these Halloween tops, ranging from cozy sweaters to graphic tees.
- Hocus Pocus Sanderson Witch Museum T-Shirt — originally $18, now just $11!
- Distressed Skull Sweatshirt — originally $36, now just $23!
- Orange and Black Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater — originally $60, now just $38!
- Pumpkin Spice Latte T-Shirt — originally $26, now just $8!
- Disney Halloween T-Shirt — originally $16, now just $8!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!