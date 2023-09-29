Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Back in action! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two this October, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal Days. Another Prime-exclusive, two-day mega-shopping event, coming at ya!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

If you live for a good hair day, you’re going to want to check out these early Prime Day hair care deals. From treatments to tools, this sale has what you’re looking for!

The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Hair Care Deals

Best Early Prime Day Shampoo and Conditioner Deals

A hair care routine is nothing without a trusty shampoo and conditioner. Looking for the perfect set? Thinking about trying a shampoo or conditioner bar? These deals are for you!

Best Early Prime Day Treatment Deals

Does your hair need a major dose of moisture? Could your scalp use a revitalizing scrub? These innovative treatments could change everything for your locks!

Best Early Prime Day Styling Deals

Whether you like to keep your hair pin-straight, full of bouncy curls or slicked back into a bun, these tools and styling products can make things easy, quick and beautiful!

Best Early Prime Day Hair Growth and Thickening Deals

If you’re worried about hair loss or thinning locks, this is an excellent opportunity to stock up on thickening and regrowth treatments, from supplements to sprays!

Looking for something else? Explore more hair care here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

