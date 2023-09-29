Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Back in action! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back for round two this October, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal Days. Another Prime-exclusive, two-day mega-shopping event, coming at ya!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
If you live for a good hair day, you’re going to want to check out these early Prime Day hair care deals. From treatments to tools, this sale has what you’re looking for!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Hair Care Deals
Best Early Prime Day Shampoo and Conditioner Deals
A hair care routine is nothing without a trusty shampoo and conditioner. Looking for the perfect set? Thinking about trying a shampoo or conditioner bar? These deals are for you!
- Biosilk Silk Therapy Duo Set — was $29, now $17!
- B.O.B. Bars Over Bottles Trial Pack — was $36, now $25!
- ArtNaturals Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set — was $34, now $23!
- OGX Teatree Mint Shampoo — was $11, now $7!
- Aveeno Farm-Fresh Oat Milk Conditioner — was $11, now $6!
Best Early Prime Day Treatment Deals
Does your hair need a major dose of moisture? Could your scalp use a revitalizing scrub? These innovative treatments could change everything for your locks!
- SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Moisturizing Masque — was $22, now $11!
- Hers Detox Scalp Scrub — was $15, now $10!
- e.fek.tiv Inula + Silk Leave-In Conditioner — was $25, now $13!
- OGX Argan Oil Penetrating Oil — was $11, now $6!
- Mielle Organics Curl Refreshing Spray — was $15, now $12!
Best Early Prime Day Styling Deals
Whether you like to keep your hair pin-straight, full of bouncy curls or slicked back into a bun, these tools and styling products can make things easy, quick and beautiful!
- Revlon One Step Volumizer — was $70, now $41!
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick — was $15, now $8!
- Corated Heatless Curling Rod Set — was $14, now $10!
- CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray — was $17, now $12!
- Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Styling Gel — was $15, now $10!
Best Early Prime Day Hair Growth and Thickening Deals
If you’re worried about hair loss or thinning locks, this is an excellent opportunity to stock up on thickening and regrowth treatments, from supplements to sprays!
- Angflower Hair Growth Oil — was $22, now $13!
- OLLY Ultra-Strength Hair Softgels — were $20, now $14!
- iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System — was $995, now $595!
- Nuonove Thicker Fuller Hair Serum — was $44, now $23!
- Venanoci Black Rice Hair Growth Spray — was $29, now $17!
Looking for something else? Explore more hair care here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!