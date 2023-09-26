Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Breathe in, breathe out. Breathing is a useful meditation tool — but it’s hard to fully relax when our air is full of questionable smells, airborne bacteria, dust, allergens and other scaries.

Now that colder weather is making its way back into our lives, indoor gatherings and lazy weekends spent at home are going to become more and more common. So let’s take care of the air we’re breathing! Whether you need something for a small bedroom or an open-concept space, these air purifiers from Amazon can help. They’re all on sale right now!

Best Budget Pick: Aroeve Air Purifier

On sale for under $40, this smaller model still packs a serious punch when it comes to filtering out smoke, pollen, dander, hair and more. It can cover up to 215 sq. ft. and its filter is designed to last for 2,000 hours. As a bonus, it can also be used as an essential oil diffuser!

Was $60 On Sale: $38 You Save 37% SEE IT!

Best Luxury Pick: Econika Air Purifier

If you’re okay with splurging a bit — but still saving $150 — then this four-in-one Econika pick is for you. It’s designed to purify the air in rooms up to 700 sq. ft., but it’s also a humidifier, UV-C light sterilizer and air ionizer. If you’re especially worried about viruses, bacteria, mold and germs, we cannot recommend this deal enough!

WAs $450 On Sale: $299.95 You Save 33% SEE IT!

Best for Large Rooms or Apartments: Afloia Air Purifier

If you have an open-concept living room/kitchen type of area, check out this Afloia find. It’s designed for rooms up to 1,076 sq. ft. It could even purify an entire apartment on its own! Its three-stage filtration may remove 99.99% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size. It has pretty atmospheric lighting settings too!

Was $130 On Sale: $70 You Save 46% SEE IT!

Best Portable Pick: Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

Why leave the clean, fresh air at home when you can literally bring it with you? This rechargeable purifier is great for long car trips or for placing on your desk in the office. It’s lightweight and small but its battery lasts for up to 12 hours. Available (and on sale) in four colors!

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% SEE IT!

Best Fan Purifier: Gimify 40″ Bladeless Tower Fan

If you’re someone who loves to sleep with the fan on, for example, a hybrid product like this Gimify pick is completely essential. The only thing more enjoyable than a cool, fresh breeze is one that’s been through HEPA filtration technology, after all. This fan also has 12 speeds and a timer!

Was $160 On Sale: $99 You Save 38% SEE IT!

