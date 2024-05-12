Taylor Swift truly is a mastermind because her “So High School” Eras Tour routine appears to be littered with Travis Kelce references.

Swift, 34, added a snippet of “So High School” — a Tortured Poets Department song that seemingly shouts out Kelce, 34, and their love story — to her concert setlist on Thursday, May 9. “So High School” came shortly after a performance of “But Daddy I Love Him,” as Swift and her backup dancers moved from center stage to a set of stadium-caliber bleachers.

Swift’s fans have since pointed out that the dancers’ poses all corresponded to different reactions that the pop star had while attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs NFL games this past season. According to a fan-made graphic circulating on X, each performer appeared to take on a different pose of Swift’s.

One dancer down in front was seen pointing directly ahead and it has been presumed that she was mimicking Swift pointing at Kelce at February’s Super Bowl. Another dancer leaned forward, resting a hand on his chin. Swift had done the same at a 2023 Chiefs vs. Packers away game.

Other fans pointed out that two of Swift’s dancers even appeared to hug, much like how she embraced Brittany Mahomes (the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes) at multiple home games in the fall.

There also appeared to be more football references in the “So High School” set-up, with fans clocking that the stadium lights looked like ones in a sports venue. Plus, Swift and her dancers’ choreography seemed to directly reference several of Kelce’s touchdown dances and the “swag surfing” routine that Chiefs fans do to hype up the players. (Swift notably “swag-surfed” with Brittany, 28, during a January playoff game.)

As Swift began her European tour leg on Thursday, Kelce has been supporting her from afar. (He is currently filming FX show Grotesquerie in Los Angeles.)

“LFG!” Kelce commented on Swift’s guitarist Paul Sidoti’s Instagram post about resuming the Eras Tour shows.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, frequently supporting one another’s respective careers. Just as Swift attended 13 of Kelce’s NFL games, he has stepped out at multiple Eras concerts during his NFL offseason.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce has since hinted that he plans to attend future Eras Tour shows, which Swift will perform across Europe and the United Kingdom throughout the summer. North American shows resume in October.