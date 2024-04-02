Travis Kelce can’t help but express his excitement over one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour stops.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce, 34, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift, also 34, will pick up the international leg of her Eras Tour in May, traveling to London the following month. She will also head back across the pond to Wembley Stadium in August.

When asked whether Kelce will be making an appearance at any of his girlfriend’s upcoming concerts, Kelce teased, “You know I gotta go support. You know it.”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

As for how they’re making it work balancing both their romance and their respective professional endeavors, Kelce said, “I think we’re both very career-driven. I think we both love what we do. Any chance that I can show my support to her, knowing that she’s shown me all the support in the world throughout the season.”

He added, “It’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”

Swift and Kelce have continually shown up for one another since going public with their relationship in September 2023. While the “Karma” singer went to a total of 13 NFL games during the 2023-2024 season, including Super Bowl LVIII in February, Kelce has also traveled to several of her Eras Tour shows.

When Swift initially spoke about their relationship in December 2023, she gushed about their continued support of one another.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Spending quality time together outside of their career fields is also essential for the duo. “They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”