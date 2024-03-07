Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era.

Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his crush on Swift after attending one of her July 2023 shows in Kansas City.

News of the pair’s relationship broke in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, but she later revealed that she and Kelce began dating not long after her Missouri tour stop.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

In February 2024, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelce would be “joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her” following Super Bowl LVIII. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” the insider added. (The Chiefs ultimately defeated the San Francisco 49ers for their second consecutive Super Bowl win.)

Scroll down to see all the time Kelce attended Swift’s The Eras Tour:

July 2023

Before the pair sparked a romance, Kelce attempted to get Swift’s attention by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City Eras Tour show. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he shared on an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast at the time.

Travis continued: “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. … She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show.”

Swift told TIME in December 2023 that she “started hanging out” with Travis after he “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

November 2023

Two months after their relationship went public, Travis used a break in his football schedule to travel to Buenos Aires for his second Eras Tour concert. During the show’s finale, Swift surprised the tight end and fans by changing the lyrics to her finale song, “Karma,” from “guy on the screen,” which was a reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, to “guy on the Chiefs.”

Fans captured Travis’ reaction to the lyrics shout-out via social media. Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, gave Travis a playful shove before he covered his face with his hands and blushed. The couple were also filmed sharing a passionate kiss backstage after the show.

Travis opened up about his Argentina Eras Tour experience on the “New Heights” podcast not long after. Though he admitted to having “a little bit of a clue” about the “Karma” lyric change, Travis said it “shocked” him nonetheless. “I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.’”

He went on to apologize for leaving Scott hanging as he tried to give him a high-five during the finale song. “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis stated. “I never miss a high-five, too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”

February 2024

Travis followed up the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory by heading to Sydney for the second leg of Swift’s Australia Eras Tour shows. While attending the first of her four nights at Accor Stadium, Travis sported several friendship bracelets while hanging out in a VIP tent with fellow celebrity attendees Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Katy Perry. He was also seen walking around handing out guitar picks to fans with his friend and fellow football player, Ross Travis.

Taylor, for her part, gave her boyfriend several sweet nods during the performance. In addition to repeating her “Karma” lyric change, she pointed to Travis while singing the “Willow” lyric “That’s my man” and the “Long Live” line “When they gave us our trophies.” The later shout-out seemingly was a reference to both Travis’ Super Bowl victory and her Grammy Awards wins earlier that month. Just like Argentina, the pair were seen sharing another backstage embrace and kiss.

“Taylor’s very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get,” Travis recalled of his time Down Under on the “New Heights” podcast. “Shout-out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”