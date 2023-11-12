Taylor Swift has finally addressed her relationship with Travis Kelce — and he’s on top of the world about it.

During Swift’s Saturday, November 11, concert, in Buenos Aires, she changed up part of the lyrics to “Karma.”

Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” Swift, 33, swapped “guy on the screen” for “guy on the Chiefs.”

Kelce, 34, is a fan-favorite tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and has been linked to Swift for two months. While he’s been candid about their whirlwind romance and public date nights, Swift has been notably silent. The Grammy winner’s lyric swap marked the first time that she’s publicly commented on their relationship.

Kelce watched her second show at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift in the VIP tent. Scott, 71, was even spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard despite his longtime fandom of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, coincidentally plays football for the Eagles.)

After Taylor tweaked the “Karma” lines, several social media fans documented Travis’ reaction. Per footage shared via X (formerly Twitter), Scott immediately turned to Travis and put his hand on his shoulder. The NFL star was all smiles before holding his head in his hands, seemingly in disbelief. After moving his hands, Travis continued dancing from his place in the crowd.)

Travis — who looked casually cool in J. Logan Home’s signature “The Maison” silk shirt with coordinating slacks — was every bit a Swiftie on Saturday, wearing an armful of friendship bracelets and dancing to nearly every song throughout the three-hour set. He was also spotted making a heart with his hands while greeting fans. (Taylor has notably made the same gesture on tour through the years, stemming back to her original Fearless era.)

Several songs after Taylor’s “Karma” shout-out, her backup dancer Kameron Saunders delivered his own Easter egg for the Chiefs. Saunders 31, took center stage for his “Bejeweled” dance break, pantomiming shooting an arrow. (While Taylor is known for demonstrating the move in her choreography for “The Archer,” it is also how Travis enters his team’s Arrowhead Stadium during football games.)

“Tonight’s solo was super special. An ode if you will,” Kameron — whose brother, Khalen Saunders, used to play on the Chiefs with Travis — wrote via Instagram Story later on Saturday, alongside a wink emoji.

Taylor and Travis have been linked since September, nearly two months after he first saw her Eras Tour when she came to KC. After he failed to gift her a friendship bracelet with his phone number, they eventually connected. They took their bond to the next level when she went to her first Chiefs game in September.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “Friends think they’re in love.”

Taylor is currently completing the South American leg of her Eras Tour, which runs through the end of November. The European tour dates commence in early 2024. Meanwhile, Travis has a steady stream of NFL practices and games. Despite respective busy schedules, a second insider recently told Us that the duo have “very detailed” plans to meet up in between commitments.