According to Swifites, Travis Kelce is officially “on the map.”

Travis, 34, could be seen supporting his brother, Jason Kelce, as the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 15. At the game, a fan gave him a friendship bracelet that read “on the map.” The phrase has made waves on social media amid Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift as music lovers and football fans debate whether the tight end was as well-known as the Grammy winner.

In the viral TikTok video, Travis laughed after reading the homemade jewelry. He then fist-bumped toward the fan.

The fan, Krissy Lasance, captioned the video, “When you sweet talk your way through security to deliver a friendship bracelet.” She later made a follow-up TikTok, explaining to her followers that after she spotted Travis across the field, “I proceeded to go and talk to like 10 security guards trying to find where he is and asked them to let me give him the bracelet.” She added: “They were all so nice and so kind … [It was a] great time!”

Related: Taylor Swift’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Exes and Flings While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

This isn’t Travis’ first experience with friendship bracelets. It’s been well-documented that he first tried to get Swift’s attention through the trend at her concert in July.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it,” he said on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Although he didn’t get to ask her out that night, he later invited Swift to a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September. At the time, she sat with his mom, Donna Kelce, and sported Chiefs gear while cheering Travis on.

After the game, the duo were spotted for the first time together as she left the locker room with Travis. They were also seen getting cozy at a postgame celebration as Swift wrapped her arms around him.

Swift again supported the Chiefs at separate games against the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in October.

This past weekend, the pair both made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live and held hands while attending an afterparty together. On Sunday, they enjoyed a second date night in a row while having dinner at the Waverly Inn in New York City.

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that their relationship is “going great.”

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” the source said. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”