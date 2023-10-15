Travis Kelce was at MetLife Stadium to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Jets on Sunday, October 15, but Taylor Swift was not by his side.

Kelce, 34, was spotted by fans on the sidelines wearing a green sweatsuit, black sunglasses and a black baseball cap. It was the same getup he was wearing when he left Swift’s New York City apartment about an hour before kickoff, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to cheer on Jason Kelce, his older brother. Jason is a center for the Philadelphia team and made franchise history with his 145th consecutive regular-season start on Sunday. (Swift is a Pennsylvania native and has previously voiced support for the Birds, leading fans to speculate that she might attend Sunday’s game.)

Travis’ solo outing came just hours after he and Swift were both on Saturday Night Live. Travis appeared in a skit mocking the NFL’s extensive coverage of Swift while the singer appeared to introduce her pal Ice Spice as the musical guest.

After appearing on SNL, they hit up the afterparty together. They were spotted holding hands while walking into the New York City event.

The relationship between the two is still new. “Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in late September.

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet that included his phone number. Since he didn’t have the chance to talk with Swift before or after the concert, he later invited her to watch him take the field at the Missouri stadium. She followed through, first showing up at his September 24 game to see him defeat the Chicago Bears alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

The tight end called Swift’s appearance “ballsy” during the September 27 episode of his “New Heights” podcast and revealed his family, friends and teammates were gushing about her.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he said at the time. “It was absolutely electric.”

Related: Let Us Explain Taylor Swift's Connection to Every Celeb at the Chiefs Game Taylor Swift had quite the entourage while attending the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets football game on Sunday, October 1. Swift, 33, was joined by her famous friends — including BFF Blake Lively — as she sat in a box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to cheer on rumored fling […]

After she brought her own crew of friends — including Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter — to watch the Chiefs best the Jets on October 1, a source told Us that the pair were having fun.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider said at the time. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She attended her third Chiefs game on October 12, where she saw the team beat the Denver Broncos, but the Grammy winner won’t always be cheering on Kelce from the stands.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” another insider exclusively told Us on Friday, October 13. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”