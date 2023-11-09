Rob McElhenney offered up thousands of dollars for a special edition Philadelphia Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce — but he’s no longer the highest bidder.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 46, put down $10,050 in the auction, which launched Wednesday, November 8. “A great cause and the greatest jacket ever made? Yes please. @JasonKelce @Eagles @eaglesautism,” he tweeted, sharing a screenshot that indicated he was the top bidder. (As of this writing, the leading offer is $20,000.)

The NFL team announced the auction on Wednesday while revealing the return of the “iconic ’90s Eagles Letterman Jacket” once worn by the late Princess Diana. “We know you’ve been waiting for this one 😉,” read a tweet shared via the official Eagles account.

Fans can purchase the limited-edition varsity jacket — in the team’s throwback Kelly Green color — for $400 at the Eagles pro shop. In support of the Eagles Autism Foundation, diehard Philly supporters are bidding for the chance to win one of two jackets signed by Kelce, 31, with “Go Birds!” written on the waistband. The auction closes on November 24.

Related: Celebs Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Swift, More It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

Jason Kelce‘s wife has become a star in her own right while cheering for the Eagles center. Kylie and Jason, 36, have been married since 2018 and share daughters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2. Their third baby girl, Bennett, now 8 months, was born days after Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, faced off against one another in Super Bowl LVII. (Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately defeated Jason and the Eagles.)

The couple were featured in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, which debuted in September and focused on Jason’s journey to the 2023 Super Bowl. While reflecting on her experience as the spouse of an NFL player, Kylie told Today about wanting to stay “authentic.”

“I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life,” she said in October. “And that’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy.”

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie McDevitt — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

In the film, she opened up about her loyalty to her husband’s team. “I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie — a Philly native — told the cameras. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Similarly, McElhenney is a lifelong fan of Philly sports — and a vocal advocate of the Eagles repping their Kelly Green jerseys full-time. He made a public plea to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie after the team wore the vintage uniforms for their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I, along with the undersigned below via ❤️s, would like to petition you to make Kelly Green the official color of the @Eagles now and forever. Thank you for your consideration in this matter,” he tweeted on October 22.