Kylie Kelce is channeling her inner Princess Diana.

The official Instagram account of the Philadelphia Eagles took to social media on Wednesday, November 8, to share photos of Kylie — who is married to Eagles center Jason Kelce — rocking a vintage jacket inspired by the late Princess of Wales.

In the photo, Kylie, 31, beamed while wearing a letterman jacket that featured a green body, gray sleeves, the team’s football helmet on one arm and the NFL’s logo on the other. “Philadelphia Eagles” was written in white embroidery on the chest of the jacket, while the back featured the team’s eagle mascot flying with a football in its claw.

In the carousel of images, Kylie showed off all angles of the jacket. She first crossed her arms and leaned over a railing before turning around and gazing into the distance. In the last snap, she sat on stairs in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field stadium, posing in blue cuffed jeans and sneakers.

Kylie styled the jacket with a black T-shirt and dainty stud earrings. She donned soft glam, including filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and mascara. Her dirty blonde locks were parted down the middle and worn in soft curls.

“We know you’ve been waiting for this one 😉,” the Eagles’ account captioned the photos. “The iconic ’90s Eagles Letterman Jacket drops TOMORROW at @eaglesproshop locations. Plus, bid on @kykelce’s autographed jacket to support @eaglesautism!”

The famous jacket was first worn by Diana in 1991 when she was taking Prince William to school. She reportedly got the jacket from Jack Edelstein, the Eagles’ former statistician. Edelstein, who was family friends with Princess Grace of Monaco, met Diana — who died in August 1997 at age 36 — at Grace’s funeral in 1982.

In an October interview with ESPN, Marnie Schneider, who is the granddaughter of former Eagles owner Leonard Tose, explained, “While having a conversation with Princess Diana, [Edelstein] discovered that she knew nothing about American football but that she did love the colors green and silver.”

Edelstein then returned to Philadelphia and told Tose — who died in 2003 at age 88 — about Diana’s love for the colors, and the duo had a jacket designed and sent to her.

She sported the jacket again in 1994 in photos that appeared on the cover of People magazine. It is currently unknown where Diana’s jacket original is or whether it still exists.

The reimagined jacket will go on sale Thursday, November 9, and reportedly retails for $400.