Taylor Swift’s family may not be as famous as she is — but they’re pretty close to it.

The singer’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift — who got married in 1988 — have become key members of the Swiftie fandom, while her brother, Austin Swift, is making a name for himself in Hollywood.

Taylor, for her part, referred to her parents as “unbelievable” for supporting her career during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2019. Her family uprooted their lives in Pennsylvania and moved to Tennessee all in support of Taylor’s singing career.

“I buy them lots of presents,” Taylor joked when discussing how she thanks her family and brother.

Andrea, for her part, recalled the Swift family’s move to Tennessee, noting that it wasn’t about Taylor “making it” in the music industry.

“What a horrible thing if it hadn’t happened, for her to carry that kind of guilt or pressure around,” Andrea told Entertainment Weekly in 2008. “We’ve always told her that this is not about putting food on our table or making our dreams come true. There would always be an escape hatch into normal life if she decided this wasn’t something she had to pursue.”

Of course, that wasn’t at all the path that Taylor took. Various Grammy Award wins and multiple sold out tours later, the “Cardigan” singer has reached an untouchable level of fame — and her family is still by her side.

Andrea Swift

Andrea used to work as a marketing manager at an advertising agency but has always been Taylor’s No. 1 fan. Now, she’s often spotted backstage during her daughter’s sold out tour dates and often interacts with fans.

Over the years, Taylor has written multiple songs about her mom — “The Best Day” and “Soon You’ll Get Better.” The latter is about Andrea’s cancer battles. Taylor first revealed her mom’s cancer in 2015, writing a letter to her fans on Tumblr. Andrea’s second cancer diagnosis came years later in 2019 and a year later, Taylor revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Taylor told Variety in 2020. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Scott Swift

Scott originally worked as a stockbroker and eventually became Vice President for Merrill Lynch. He definitely has the supportive (and embarrassing) father role on lock. In March 2023, Taylor shared a photo of the backstage pass” that Scott had designed himself.

“D.O.H. Pass (Dad of Headliner),” his lanyard read. Taylor posted a picture on Instagram, writing, “Made my Dad’s tour credential. We are a small family business.”

Scott has also been through a cancer battle as well.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor told Elle in 2019. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else.”

Austin Swift

Austin graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2015 and has a budding career in the entertainment industry. Not only has he acted in a few TV and movie roles — I.T., Breaking for Whales and We Summon the Darkness, among others — but Austin is often listed as a producer on some of his sister’s projects.

“It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off,” Austin wrote on Instagram of Taylor in December 2018. “I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life.”