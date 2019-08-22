



Taylor Swift knows what her fans want! The “Delicate” singer had a bevy of pizza pies delivered to her supporters waiting along New York City’s Fifth Avenue for a chance to watch her belt out some of her hits.

Swift, 29, was scheduled to perform in Central Park as part of Good Morning America’s annual Summer Concert Series on Thursday, August 22. About 200 fans began lining up on Wednesday, with many camping out overnight, in order to ensure they nabbed a spot close to the stage.

According to ABC News, Swift had 30 pizzas delivered to the sidewalk along the park after seeing a photo of dozens of her fans waiting in line. Though the singer didn’t make an appearance herself, her father, Scott Swift, and members of her management team were on hand to drop off the pizzas and water to the eager (and hungry!) crowd.

Scott, 67, even took selfies with several fans and passed out exclusive guitar picks to promote his superstar daughter’s upcoming seventh album, “Lover,” which is slated to be released on Friday, August 23.

This is hardly the first time Taylor has surprised her fans with food. Back in 2014, she made headlines when she stumbled upon a group of fans in Central Park. After realizing one of the fans was celebrating a birthday, she gave the group $90 to spend at a nearby Chipotle.

In September 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Giver actress donated to the Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother, Andrea Finlay Swift, who graduated from the University of Houston. The organization later thanked the star for her “very sizable” donation.

During Taylor’s mini-concert in Central Park on Thursday morning, she performed several of her hits including “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down.” When GMA host Robin Roberts brought up the food delivery Taylor said: “My dad was handing out pizza! As a family, it blows our mind that people would want to [wait in line overnight.]”

The musician also revealed a special tidbit about the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26. “I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting,” she said, later noting that she wasn’t sure she was supposed to spill the news. “I’m just so excited.”

