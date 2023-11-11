Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has reached new heights when they stepped out for an international dinner date in Buenos Aires.

The new couple were spotted dining at the Elena restaurant, which is located inside Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, on Friday, November 10. According to social media footage shared by ESPN reporter Tory Barron, Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, held hands as they entered the eatery.

Swift — who wore a similar black bodysuit and plaid miniskirt that she did on her girls’ night in Manhattan with Brittany Mahomes and Selena Gomez last week — led Kelce into the restaurant without letting go of his hand.

Per a second social media video, fellow patrons started cheering and clapping for the pair as they walked in. Other fans reported that Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, came along for the outing.

Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been linked since September. Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Friday that Kelce had jetted off to Argentina — in the middle of his bye week — where Taylor is currently performing her Eras Tour.

Taylor started the South American leg of her tour on Thursday, November 9, performing her three-hour concert for Buenos Aires Swifties. Her Friday show was postponed until Sunday, November 12, after inclement weather and stadium flooding.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performer and crew,” Taylor wrote in a Friday Instagram Story statement. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

The Grammy winner will also perform at the city’s River Plate Stadium on Saturday, November, 11, before moving on to concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo.

Taylor and Kelce’s Friday date confirms their plans to conquer long-distance dating. A source told Us earlier this month that the twosome made “very detailed” plans to visit each other in between their respective busy schedules. Kelce is in the middle of the NFL season, while Taylor will continue her Eras Tour through the end of the year and into 2024.

Kelce had previously teased that he was heading to meet Taylor during his football downtime.

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis hinted to brother Jason Kelce during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

After Jason, 36, pressed if Travis would head “someplace south,” the tight end had a coy response. “Closer to the equator,” Travis quipped.

One day later, Jason teased that he did not if Travis was actually planning to visit the southern hemisphere.

“I have no idea. It’s something new every week,” Jason, who plays football for the Philadelphia Eagles, said during a Thursday Night Football appearance. “I’m sure he’ll pop up somewhere in his bye week. He’s purposefully leaving me out of what’s happening [because] he knows my mouth is a little bit too big these days.”

After TNF broadcasters asked again if Travis was in Argentina, Jason asserted that he had no clue. “It’s kind of like, ‘Where is Carmen Sandiego?’ He’ll pop up somewhere,” he joked.