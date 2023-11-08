Travis Kelce may have subtly revealed his plans to attend Taylor Swift‘s international shows as she prepares for the South American leg of her Eras Tour.
Kelce, 34, played coy on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of his “New Heights” podcast when older brother Jason Kelce asked whether he had any events he was “looking forward to going to” while they recorded an ad for SeatGeek.
“No, not really … I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis teased. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”
When Jason pressed his younger sibling whether he was heading “someplace south,” Travis added, “Closer to the equator.”
Travis’ Easter egg comes shortly before Swift, 33, restarts her tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, November 9. She’s set to perform three concerts in the capital city before heading to Brazil for shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.
Travis previously attended The Eras Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer and attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He joked on “New Heights” in July that he was “butthurt” about not getting the chance to meet the pop star, but he later extended an invitation for Swift to see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium when the NFL season began.
Swift took him up on the offer, cheering on Travis from a private suite when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears in September. She has since been spotted at three more Chiefs games but opted to stay in New York City as Travis flew to Germany for his Sunday, November 5, game against the Miami Dolphins. (Swift spent the weekend in NYC with new pal Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes.)
As the duo’s romance continues to heat up — and steal the NFL spotlight — a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Travis are “really happy” together. “They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider revealed last month.
At the time, the source confirmed that Travis would meet up with Swift at some point when she hit the road again. “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the insider told Us. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”
According to a second insider, “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before” and “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can” while also supporting “her independence and success.”
While she wasn’t on hand to root for Travis at his overseas game, Swift subtly showed him support via social media as he became the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history. Travis officially surpassed Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez‘s 10,490-yard record, and Swift dropped a “like” on an Instagram post celebrating the milestone on Sunday.
The Chiefs are currently in their bye week after defeating the Dolphins 21-14 in Germany. Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, also have a break before the brothers are set to face off on the Chiefs’ home turf on November 20.
Travis discussed his plans for the bye week during Wednesday’s podcast episode, noting that he wanted to take it easy before playing Jason in “arguably the biggest game” of the season.
“I never like to plan things on the bye week ’cause you just don’t know how healthy you’re gonna be,” he said. “You don’t know how you’re gonna feel, whether you’re winning or losing … I definitely got the future in mind, gotta get this body right and get as healthy as possible going into the [Eagles game].”