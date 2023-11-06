Taylor Swift didn’t make the lengthy trip to Germany to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins — but she still supported her man from afar.

The game was one of few held by the NFL overseas this season, taking place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, November 5. Following the Chiefs’ 21-14 victory over the Dolphins, the 34-year-old tight end became the all-time leading receiver in his team’s history with 10,941 receiving yards. (The record was previously held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez with 10,940 yards.)

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Swift, 33, subtly celebrating Kelce’s milestone by dropping a “like” on an Instagram post about his big win.

The Chiefs are now heading into their bye week and will not play again until they face off against Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Swift, for her part, will return to her Eras Tour during Travis’ break. She will take the stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning on November 9 before heading to Brazil later this month to wrap up her final tour dates of the year. Over the weekend, she kept busy with BFFs Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, who also didn’t travel to Germany.

Swift has been on a two-month hiatus from her record-breaking tour. In addition to releasing her Eras Tour concert film and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during the pause, she has spent quality time with Travis. The athlete publicly expressed his interest in July when he shared that he was not able to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her concert in Kansas City. Dating rumors ramped up in September when Swift cheered him on at one of his home games.

While the Chiefs had been on a winning streak since Swift’s first appearance, the team was defeated by the Denver Broncos on October 29 during an away game that Swift skipped. She subsequently altered her travel schedule to show her support for Travis after the loss.

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on October 30. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

The insider added that Swift was already set to visit Travis because they were “planning to celebrate Halloween together” by attending some parties with their friends.

Prior to the Germany game, Swift had been in the stands on four occasions, but a second source revealed in October that she would not be at all of Travis’ games due to the heightened attention.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” the insider told Us. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”