Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift is now a billionaire.

Following the massive success of Swift’s Eras Tour, the box-office smash of her concert film and the ongoing success of the Taylor’s Version series of re-recordings, Bloomberg crowned the 33-year-old music icon a billionaire on Thursday, October 26. Swift’s total net worth is reportedly $1.1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News Analysis, which also notes that she’s “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Bloomberg breaks down its analysis like so: her music catalog is worth an estimated $400 million, which is certain to grow when Swift releases the rerecorded versions of her last two Big Machine Label Group albums, Reputation and Taylor Swift; $370 million in concert ticket sales and merchandise; $120 million in Spotify and YouTube stream earnings; $110 million in her real estate properties; and $80 million in royalties from music sales.

In mid-October, Forbes released its list of Top Earning Summer Concert Tours. Swift’s Eras Tour was No. 1, with its 56 U.S. shows earning $780 million. After accounting for costs, Forbes estimated the tour earned $305 million (Bloomberg noted that the average ticket cost $254, though many paid much more than that.) Beyoncé came in at No. 2, with her Renaissance World Tour pulling in $460 million, earning an estimated $145 million after expenses.

Bloomberg reported that Swift could potentially double her billionaire status if she were to sell off the rights to her catalog. With many artists opting for that route — Justin Bieber sold the royalty rights to his recorded music for $200 million — Bloomberg notes, “experts in music valuation said her total catalog could feasibly be worth $1 billion.”

However, Swift wouldn’t take all that money home herself. Bloomberg notes that this estimated billion would be divided among her “cowriters, her publishing and recording partner, [her current label] Universal Music Group, not to mention agents, advisers and attorneys.”

Swift — who is enjoying the success of releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, October 27, and the joys of her current relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce — could possibly add to her wealth if a widely spread conspiracy theory comes true about the upcoming Argylle film, starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The film is based on the debut novel by Elly Conway, but little is known about the author — and no photos of Conway have been published. Swifties have picked up on some tidbits that have made them think Conway might be Swift in disguise. These include how Argylle features a cat similar to Swift’s three felines and how she rerecorded 1989 and Red at Conway Studios in Los Angeles. If such is the case, Swifties might propel their billionaire idol into further wealth — and a New York Times Bestseller title.