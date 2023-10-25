Update: 10/25/23 at 2:25 PM E.T.

One day later, Swift shared another set of handwritten lyrics — but took a different writing style approach.

“Aquamarine / Moonlit swimming pool / what if / All I need is you,” she penned on Wednesday, October 25, in blue and black ink with smudges around the words.

After the post, fans began to speculate that the way Swift wrote the lyrics was her indicating if her songs were her “Fountain Pen,” “Quill Pen” or “Glitter Gel Pen” style. Ahead of releasing Midnights in 2022, Swift shared that she classifies her songs into those three categories during her writing process.

“I came up with these categories based on what writing tool I imagine having in my hand when I scribbled it down, figuratively,” the singer said in her speech at the October 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. “I don’t actually have a quill. Anymore. I broke it once when I was mad.”

Original story below:

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift showed off a set of handwritten lyrics ahead of the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

“Let’s fast forward to / 300 takeout coffees later / I see your profile / and your smile on / unsuspecting waiters,” the lyrics read from Swift’s journal in a photo shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 24. Alongside the snap is the link to preorder the album which drops on Friday, October 27.

While Swift, 33, didn’t share where the words stem from, she did previously announce that her latest rerecording would feature five new songs that didn’t make it on the original album including “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Suburban Legends” and “Slut!”

Before revealing the new titles, Swift partnered with Google in September to create a word puzzle game for her fans to do what they do best — solve her hidden message. Swifties finished solving 33 million word puzzles in less than 24 hours after the challenge was announced and got a sneak peek at the new tracklist.

Related: Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ If Taylor Swift is the perpetrator, her fans are the detectives. The pop star — who is notorious for dropping cryptic messages in her liner notes, music videos and social media posts — seems to have left several clues that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be the next album she’ll release. In May 2022, the singer-songwriter […]

“Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version),” Swift wrote via Instagram. “I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all 😜).”

While Swift never reveals who her music is about, many believe that 1989 — which originally dropped in 2014 — is largely inspired by her relationship with ex Harry Styles, whom she dated from 2012 to 2013. Songs like “Style” and “Out of the Woods” are just a couple of the tracks fans think might be based on the duo’s whirlwind romance.

Unlike Swift’s previous re-recordings, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will not feature any duets. On Fearless (Taylor’s Version), she released new collabs with Maren Morris and Keith Urban while Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) featured songs with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams.

Swift originally announced that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be the next album to drop during the final Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August. The singer donned her signature 1989 era color blue throughout the show before revealing the exciting news.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics Decoded: Celebs Featured in Her Songs From Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer, find out which celebrity Taylor Swift is singing about in each of her hit songs.

“I figured that [this tour] would be fun but I did not know it would be like this. The last time I was pleasantly surprised by something you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be rerecording my first six albums,” she told the audience at the time. “And so now here we are, the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are different outfits in the show. There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really long time and I think instead of just telling you about it I’ll just show you.”

Swift first made the decision to re-record her previous work after Scooter Braun bought and sold the rights to her masters in July 2019. The singer announced in November of that year she would legally be allowed to record her first six albums. After 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on Friday, she will only have two albums left to record: Reputation and her self-titled debut album.