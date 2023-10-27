Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' Music Video Cast: Where Are They Now?

Once upon a time, several eras ago, Taylor Swift assembled a coalition of models, actresses and musicians for the “Bad Blood” music video, which premiered at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015.

Some of the featured stars were Swift’s besties, like her to-this-day ride-or-die Selena Gomez and her who-knows-what-exactly-happened-there former friend Karlie Kloss.

Other famous faces made the cut due to Swift’s admiration for their work, like Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo. (The “Delicate” singer named two of her cats after Hargitay and Pompeo’s iconic television characters, Law and Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson and Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey, respectively.)

While the video showed off Swift’s extensive friend group, the song itself is about a friendship turned sour, and is widely rumoroed to be about the pop star’s feud with Katy Perry. (The two singers publicly reconciled when they embraced during Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019).

Although Swift no longer parades her pals and idols around onstage as she did during the 1989 World Tour, the “Bad Blood” video lives on as a relic from her days as a squad ringleader.

Keep scrolling to see what the cast of the “Bad Blood” music video is doing now: