Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ Music Video Cast: Where They Are Now?

By
Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' Music Video Cast: Where Are They Now?
18
Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, SerayahYoutube

Once upon a time, several eras ago, Taylor Swift assembled a coalition of models, actresses and musicians for the “Bad Blood” music video, which premiered at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015.

Some of the featured stars were Swift’s besties, like her to-this-day ride-or-die Selena Gomez and her who-knows-what-exactly-happened-there former friend Karlie Kloss.

Other famous faces made the cut due to Swift’s admiration for their work, like Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo. (The “Delicate” singer named two of her cats after Hargitay and Pompeo’s iconic television characters, Law and Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson and Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey, respectively.)

While the video showed off Swift’s extensive friend group, the song itself is about a friendship turned sour, and is widely rumoroed to be about the pop star’s feud with Katy Perry. (The two singers publicly reconciled when they embraced during Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019).

Although Swift no longer parades her pals and idols around onstage as she did during the 1989 World Tour, the “Bad Blood” video lives on as a relic from her days as a squad ringleader.

Keep scrolling to see what the cast of the “Bad Blood” music video is doing now:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1425325728cara delevingne 206

Cara Delevingne
1282068084cindy 206

Cindy Crawford
1251299508ellen_pompeo_290x206

Ellen Pompeo
1393623839ellie goulding 206

Ellie Goulding
Gigi Hadid Bio Page CMA Awards

Gigi Hadid
Hailee Steinfeld Bio

Hailee Steinfeld

Hayley Williams
1251225087jessica_alba_290x206

Jessica Alba
1425692420karlie kloss 206

Karlie Kloss
Kendrick-Lamar-Grammy-awards

Kendrick Lamar
1374168445lena dunham 206

Lena Dunham
1360863288lily aldridge 206

Lily Aldridge
1276551386hargitay 206

Mariska Hargitay

Martha Hunt
Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Zendaya

Zendaya

More Stories