One-of-a-kind connection! Lena Dunham‘s romance with Luis Felber has only gotten more serious as the pair show off their love on social media.

The Girls creator, who broke up with ex Jack Antonoff in January 2018, revealed that she was in a new relationship earlier this year.

“It’s been a few months,” Dunham told The New York Times in March 2021. “I feel really lucky. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

The actress later showed appreciation for Felber as she reflected on her past opinions on romance.

“When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog and makes up songs about her face. In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I’m saying is, don’t quit before the miracle, kids,” Dunham tweeted in June 2021.

That same month, the New York native shared how her connection with the musician caused her to rethink what she wanted her to future to look like.

“Sometimes I get so caught up in my vision of what I thought a family was meant to look like at age 35 that I forget I have one, right here, and it’s perfect and complete,” she captioned an Instagram photo of them with a puppy for her birthday in June 2021.

She added: “The family we choose for ourselves is as mighty as the family genetics 🧬 can build – and many of you have been part of that family for me, urging me through growth and change and some really unfortunate hairstyles. Taking this Sunday to appreciate my family, as it is today, as I created it, as it created me.”

The following month, the twosome reached a new milestone when Felber opened up about working with his girlfriend on a new love song.

“It’s quite sad really but like most love songs there is an uplifting message somewhere towards the end. ‘All I need is too unwind. Dream away. Find peace of mind’ . It feels good to have this out in the world today. It’s been a long time coming,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “It’s also @lenadunham and my first official baby out in the world. And I couldn’t be prouder. I love her , I love this work, I love this song and the whole ep that goes with it. I put my all in and I will continue to. Thanks for the love , support and above all, enjoy.”

Dunham and Felber made their first red carpet appearance at a screening for the film Zola, where they packed on the PDA. During the August 2021 outing, Felber kissed Dunham’s head as they walked the red carpet together and kept their arms wrapped around one another the entire time.

