Travis Kelce can’t get enough of people dressing up like him and Taylor Swift for Halloween.

Travis, 34, reacted to singer Jax’s hilarious “On the Map” costume, which referenced the phrase that took over social media as fans debated whether the Kansas City Chiefs player was as well-known as Swift. Jax’s fiancé, Braverijah Greg, dressed in a Swift, 33, costume — including a blonde wig — and then placed Swift’s face on Jax dressed as a map.

“Oh my f—king gosh. Oh my f—king goodness,” Travis laughed on a Wednesday, November 1, podcast episode of “New Heights,” which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce, who cracked up in the background. “She put me on the map, right there in the video.”

“That’s so good, man,” Travis continued with a smile on his face. “God damn, that was golden. Hats off. That was well done. You get a round of applause for that one, I enjoyed that.”

This isn’t the first time Travis — who is known for being one of the best players in the NFL — has laughed at the phrase.

Earlier this month, a fan handed him a friendship bracelet with “On the Map” spelled out on it during a Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets game. At the time, he giggled and gave the fan a fist bump from afar.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Travis — who plays as a tight end for the Chiefs — declared this year “Kelce Halloween” while reacting to a family that dressed up as him, Jason and their mom. In the photo, the mom rocked a split jersey featuring both of the athlete’s numbers.

Another fan used an audio clip from “New Heights” while dressing up as the brothers. In the TikTok, the social media users mouthed over a conversation between Jason and Travis from when the Philadelphia Eagles player mentioned that wife Kylie Kelce was late to deliver his jeans.

Travis and Swift, 33, were first linked when he revealed he tried to ask her out in July after attending an Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

Swift later supported him at multiple Chiefs games in September and October and even sat beside his parents and brought famous friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

On Monday, October 30, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift flew to Kansas City “to comfort and encourage [Travis] in any way she could” after the Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos.

According to the insider, the duo was planning “to celebrate Halloween together” by attending a few parties.

Before Swift jets off to continue the second leg of her Eras Tour, a separate source told Us, “[Travis is] going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned.” they continued, “And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Swift returns to tour on Thursday, November 9, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She then travels to countries including Brazil, Japan, Australia, England, Germany and more.