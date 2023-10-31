Taylor Swift might just be channeling her inner Posh Spice for Halloween.

“There have been talks” about Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce “dressing up in costume as the Beckhams,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Ahead of the holiday, Swift changed her travel plans and headed to Kansas City earlier than expected to console Kelce, 34, following the Chiefs’ loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29.

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” a separate source told Us. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

The insider revealed that the new couple was already “planning to celebrate Halloween together,” but Swift’s trip allowed them to spend an extra day together.

Swift was not in attendance at Sunday’s game after attending four of Kelce’s games this season. That being said, she was still discussed among the commentators, who have noted how Kelce’s stats continue to improve when Swift is watching him play.

During the October 22 game, CBS revealed that Kelce gained 99 yards per game when Swift is in attendance versus the 46.5 when he’s “left to his own devices” — or when the “Anti-Hero” singer is not present.

“Taylor was in attendance and it’s turning out it was good she was in attendance because they put your stats up — when she’s at the game, when she is not at the game,” Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, shared during the October 25 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I don’t know if you’re aware of this.”

Travis quipped, “How could I not be aware of this?” He was also quick to acknowledge Taylor’s song lyric, noting, “‘Left to his own devices.’ Well put.”

Even though Travis seems to be performing better when Swift is at the game, fans shouldn’t expect the singer to be present every time the Chiefs play.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

Swift and Travis have been making headlines with their whirlwind romance since she first appeared at a Chiefs game in September. Months prior, Travis said he was “disappointed” that he didn’t get to meet Swift when attending her Eras Tour in July, hinting that he wanted to give her his number. Things worked out either way.

“I had no idea [we would cause such a frenzy]. But you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” Travis explained while appearing on the October 3 episode of the “Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo” podcast. “But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out either.”