Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is going to be a popular couples costume this Halloween, but how exactly does the tight end feel about being a costume?

He responded to designer KidSuper and model Valentina Voight‘s Travis and Taylor costumes on Saturday, October 21. Voight wore blue and white jacket and pants set that Kelce wore after the first game Swift attended on September 24 while KidSuper mimicked Swift in a white tank top with a blonde wig, red lipstick and matching nail polish.

“😂😂😂😂 you’re the 🐐,” Kelce, 34, commented via Instagram.

The designer responded, “YOU REALLY ARE THE GOAT!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ see ya later tonight 😂😂.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship … no matter how long they last. Swift and Kelce being a potential romantic match broke the internet in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas […]

KidSuper Studios made the now-iconic denim ensemble Kelce wore the first time he and Swift, 33, were spotted together. Originally called the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” it was changed to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket” after Swifties noticed the color scheme was similar to Swift’s upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album cover. Both pieces are currently sold out.

Kelce was asked at a Friday, October 19, press conference if he had any tips for people who will dress up as him and Swift for Halloween.

“The mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I’ll tell you what, man, that ‘stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit. And I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess just my ‘stache and maybe … who knows, what else? Maybe a bracelet or something. I don’t know, ” he told reporters.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended One of Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Some people are even dressing up their skeletons and scarecrows as Swift and Kelce. The town of New Canaan, Connecticut, on Thursday, October 19, was buzzing with a rumor that the pair were dining at local restaurant The Elm. Crowds of onlookers gathered around the restaurant hoping to get a glimpse of the Grammy winner or the Super Bowl champion.

However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that it was just a couple of stuffed dolls tied to a lamppost nearby promoting The Young Women’s League of New Canaan Scarecrow Fest. The two figures — one blonde with a guitar and “I [Heart] Taylor” shirt, the other in a full Kansas City Chiefs uniform — were posted up above a parking sign nearby.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While they are clearly providing plenty of entertainment for fans, the duo are also clearly smitten with each other, an insider told Us earlier this month.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the source said, noting that their loved ones see their strong connection. “Friends think they’re in love.”