A rumor spread like wildfire around the town of New Canaan on Thursday, October 19, that Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, were dining at local restaurant The Elm. However, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that it was really just a couple of stuffed dolls tied to a lamppost nearby promoting a realtor’s annual Halloween “scarecrow” event.

“There were crowds of young people outside the restaurant trying to peek in,” the insider adds about fans wrapping around the building, hoping to get a glimpse of the pop star and her new beau. The two dolls — one blonde with a guitar and “I [Heart] Taylor” shirt, the other in a full Kansas City Chiefs uniform — were posted up above a parking sign nearby.

The rumors seemingly began via a Facebook New Canaan Moms account earlier on Thursday, where one person claimed The Elm’s owners shut down the restaurant for Swift and friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to eat lunch. While the initial speculation didn’t include Kelce, rumors seemingly got twisted at the local high school, causing teens to flee to the restaurant to see for themselves.

Swift and Kelce have been making waves since they were first linked earlier this year. Fans began rooting for the blossoming romance when Swift showed up to support Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium in September. That same night, she celebrated with him and his teammates at a private event. She’s since showed up to cheer him on at two more games, sitting alongside his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in the family’s private suite.

The duo have also since taken their relationship outside of the stadium. After making separate appearances on the Saturday, October 14, episode of Saturday Night Live, they were photographed out on a romantic date at Catch Steakhouse in New York City before attending SNL’s afterparty close by. The following night, they enjoyed another cozy dinner in the Big Apple at the Waverly Inn. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that Swift even made her way to Kansas City for a “chill night” with the NFL star after his 34th birthday.

The pair’s whirlwind romance has sparked commentary from fans, other A-list celebrities and even the NFL itself, whose coverage of the duo has become so ubiquitous that it issued a statement in response to critics who think the league is devoting too much attention to Swift and Travis’ relationship.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league said last week. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Travis, meanwhile, has made it clear he’s not bothered by the extra attention and is taking it all in stride. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference on Friday, October 13. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

Swift has yet to publicly comment on her dynamic with Travis, but an insider told Us that she is enjoying getting to know him without feeling the pressure to keep a lower profile. “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” the source shared. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”