Celebrity Moms

Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ Cutest 2023 Halloween Costumes: Jade Roper, Witney Carson and More

By
9
Jade Roper, Witney CarsonCourtesy of Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram; Courtesy of Witney Carson/Instagram

Celebrities are just like Us when it comes to how excited they get over their kids’ Halloween costumes — and the 2023 outfits are too cute!

Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper and husband Tanner Tolbert’s three little ones stole fans’ attention in October when they debuted not one, but two killer group costumes.

The pair’s daughter, Emerson, 5, dressed up as Taylor Swift on Monday, October 30, while her brother Brooks, 3, went as Swift’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The pop culture reference didn’t end there: Roper’s youngest son, Reed, 2, donned a “seemingly ranch” suit as a nod to the viral moment when Swift, 33, was spotted in September standing next to the dressing — which was referred to as “seemingly ranch” on social media — while watching Kelce, 34, play in Kansas City.

The trio switched it up on Tuesday, October 31, while posing for a group Matilda the Musical costume with their parents. Tolbert, 36, slayed as the movie’s villain, Ms. Trunchbull, while Roper, also 36, went as teacher Miss Honey and their children rocked schoolkid ensembles with Emerson as the titular character.

Scroll down for the cutest celebrity kids’ costumes of 2023:

