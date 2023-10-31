Paris Hilton had a ton of fungi while picking out her Katy Perry-themed family Halloween costumes this year.

Hilton, 42, took to social media on Monday, October 30, to unveil her latest spooky season getup, which took inspiration from Perry’s iconic Las Vegas residency mushroom costume.

For Hilton’s look, she donned a red latex cut-out bodysuit with fringed chaps and matching gloves, trading in her signature platinum hair for a long, black wig. Her husband, Carter Reum, rocked a red sweatshirt, white pants and sneakers.

It was their 9-month-old son Phoenix, however, who stole the Halloween show in a ribbed off-white onesie. To complete the look, the family of three all donned polka-dot mushroom caps.

“A full family concert✨🍄✨ @KatyPerry,” Hilton captioned one series of images. In a second upload, she added, “Halloween Round 2 as another one of my iconic Queens @KatyPerry 🍄👸🏻🍄 #IconsOnly 👑.”

Hilton’s family and friends quickly took to the comments section to celebrate the adorable getups, with Demi Lovato writing, “So hot!!!” Kris Jenner added, “❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍,” while mom Kathy Hilton replied on both Instagram posts with a slew of red heart emojis.

Perry, 39, is the second pop star Hilton has channeled this year. She attended the annual Casamigos Halloween party on Friday, October 27, alongside Jessica Alba. Both women dressed as Britney Spears from the singer’s 2003 music video for “Toxic,” with Hilton opting for the singer’s teal flight attendant costume. (Reum, 42, was dressed as the pilot.) Alba, 42, wore the equally iconic sparkling nude bodysuit.

“In honor of our Queen,” Hilton wrote via Instagram while showing off the ensemble. She then posted a video of herself modeling her outfit to the soundtrack of Spears’ 2007 music video “Gimme More,” lip-syncing the words, “It’s Britney, bitch.”

Spears and Hilton are longtime pals. The Paris in Love star was even in attendance when the singer — who released her debut memoir, The Woman in Me, earlier this month — wed now estranged husband Sam Asghari in June 2022. (Asghari, 29, filed for divorce in July after one year of marriage.)

Spears was in attendance for Casamigos’ 2023 bash, which was held at a private estate in Beverly Hills, but the event — hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who cofounded the liquor brand with George Clooney — saw other A-list stars like Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Actors have had to get creative while finding inspiration for costumes this year as the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike continues. Prior to Halloween weekend, the union released guidelines regarding how striking actors can dress up for the holiday without crossing the picket lines.

“This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes,” the notice, which was shared via the official SAG-AFTRA strike website on October 18, read. “Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!”

One tip noted that actors can “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.” However, they should not “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media.”