A fairytale ending! After several years of being unlucky in love, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married in November 2021.

“The first dance was a magical moment,” the Simple Life alum wrote via Instagram following her fall nuptials. “I felt like Cinderella. 👸🏼 It was the perfect Disney Princess moment of the night.”

Hilton began her relationship with the VEEV Spirits cofounder in November 2019 after calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka one year prior. “I’m so happy,” she told Us Weekly in February 2020. “This is the best time of my life right now.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer was smitten by Reum — but he also won over her “very strict” little sister, Nicky Hilton. The fashion designer also told Us that she can be tough when it comes to her sibling’s love life — but thought the Shortcut Your Startup author was “very sweet. He’s a nice, intelligent, smart, kind man.”

Paris got engaged to Reum in February 2021 and celebrated by sharing a sweet dedication to her fiancé. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the Confessions of an Heiress author wrote via Instagram. “I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Shorly before the proposal, the former reality star talked about wanting to start a family with her soon-to-be husband on an episode of the “Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast. “I believe having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” she told host Mara Schiavocampo in January 2021. “I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now, I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

In the months leading up to their walk down the aisle, Paris teased that it was going to be a three-day affair in which she would be wearing “lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2021.

The World According to Paris star also noted that while one might describe her wedding day wardrobe as “high maintenance,” she was “not a bridezilla — at all.” Fans got to see if she was correct in her assessment. The couple filmed the lead-up to their big day for the 13-part Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love, which debuted on November 11, 2021 — the same date they said, “I do.”

Right before they exchanged their vows, Reum talked about his hopes for their wedding. “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us,” he gushed during a November 2021 episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast. “I’m going to think about all those memories.”

