The party doesn’t stop for the newlyweds. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum celebrated their wedding on Friday, November 12, with a star-studded carnival at Santa Monica Pier in California.

The Cooking With Paris star, 40, walked down the aisle in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 12, in a traditional white gown, but she swapped to a hot pink mini dress from Alice + Olivia with a veil for their night on the boardwalk.

Reum, also 40, and Paris were, of course, joined by family for the event, including Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton and mother of the bride Kathy Hilton. Celebs including Billy Idol, Faye Resnick and Demi Lovato as well as new dads Lance Bass and Michael Turchin were spotted at the pier.

Guests enjoyed music from Diplo as well as typical carnival fare, including ring toss games and rides. A Ferris wheel, rollercoaster and bumper cars were enjoyed.

The Simple Life alum began dating the businessman in November 2019, and he proposed in February. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the socialite captioned a series of engagement photos via Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

The entrepreneur let the public know that she was planning an epic celebration for her wedding.

“It’s gonna be, like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” she said in September during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about her “very stressful” wedding planning.

She revealed that there would be a whole new wardrobe for the multi-day party. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she explained.

Prior to showing off the boardwalk celebration, the This Is Paris star showed social media followers a lavish joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas as well as an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower (complete with a champagne vending machine) in October.

Fans will get a closer look at Paris and Reum’s wedding and the extravagant celebrations that follow on Peacock’s Paris In Love docuseries. The show premiered on Thursday and will drop new episodes every week.

For now, scroll down to see Paris’ post-wedding carnival celebration: