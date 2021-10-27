Lance Bass’ little ones! The former ‘NSync member became a dad in October 2021, welcoming son Alexander and daughter Violet with Michael Turchin.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” the singer captioned a photo of his infants’ birth certificates at the time. “I cannot express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The artist added in a post of his own: “Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

The news came four months after the couple announced that they had twins on the way via surrogate. The pair were on their 10th donor at the time.

“I didn’t think that we could love each other more and have a bigger bond, but when you go through an experience of trying to start a family and it’s just not working, it could either tear you apart or bring you closer together,” the Out of Sync author exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “Thank goodness we’re closer together. It was quite the journey. … We were trying not to get too depressed about it. If it’s meant to be, it’s gonna happen, but you get a little discouraged.”

Bass went on to say that while his husband was “good with two kids,” he could see them expanding further.

“We’ll have to assess the situation after twins,” the Mississippi native said at the time. “Starting with two, if we have such a great experience, I could definitely see us having a third at least. And we’ve always loved the idea of adopting too. It’s very important, if you’re able, to help some kids in need.”

He and the Florida native wed in December 2014 in Los Angeles, one year after their engagement. They met in Palm Springs, California, in 2010 and started dating the following year.

“Right away, I knew I wanted to get to know him,” Bass told Brides ahead of their nuptials. “I was very attracted to him and I thought he was sweet, but I just wasn’t sure how interested he was in me. It was a situation where I knew right away that I wanted to be friends with him, but I had no idea it would lead to a romantic relationship.”

