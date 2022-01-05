Cute and colorful! Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are showing off their twin babies’ adorable room three months after the little ones’ arrivals.

The ‘NSync singer, 42, and the artist, 34, teamed up with buybuyBABY and Decorist’s Max Humphrey to design daughter Violet and son Alexander’s nursery. Not only does the sweet space feature fun, pink wallpaper and matching cribs, but the couple decorated with plenty of stuffed animals and books.

The pair became parents in October 2021 when their infants were born via surrogate. “The baby dragons have arrived!!” the Out of Sync author wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The “It’s Gonna Be Me” singer’s husband added in a post of his own: “Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

The duo, who wed in December 2014 in Los Angeles, had a hard time conceiving their babies after deciding to start a family. In fact, Violet and Alexander came from their 10th donor.

“I didn’t think that we could love each other more and have a bigger bond, but when you go through an experience of trying to start a family and it’s just not working, it could either tear you apart or bring you closer together,” the songwriter exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “Thank goodness we’re closer together. It was quite the journey. … We were trying not to get too depressed about it. If it’s meant to be, it’s gonna happen, but you get a little discouraged.”

While Turchin is “good with two kids,” Bass added that he still wants to “assess the situation.” The Mississippi native explained, “Starting with two, if we have such a great experience, I could definitely see us having a third at least. And we’ve always loved the idea of adopting too. It’s very important, if you’re able, to help some kids in need.”

Keep scrolling to see inside Violet and Alexander’s nursery.