Daddy duo! Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, told People on Tuesday, June 1, that they are expecting a twin son and daughter via surrogate.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 that they weren’t far from fatherhood. “So we’re very close,” the former ‘NSync member, 42, told Us at the time. “We’re a few weeks away, I would say!”

The Out of Sync author added: “We should have been following this with cameras because … we found a surrogate over a year ago, and I’m like, ‘This will be the quickest process ever!’ We’re over a year now, we’re on donor No. 7 and it looks like this is still working. We’ve had this donor for over three months now. … We found a polyp in her that we just have to, you know, for safety reasons, get removed before we can get her pregnant.”

Bass echoed this sentiment in January, telling Us, “I think we broke a record with how many donors we’ve gone through. But it’s looking like this next one is actually going to work.” He added that since Turchin, 34, is a fraternal twin, the pair were hoping to have multiples.

At the time, the musician had not yet gone to former bandmate Justin Timberlake for parenting advice. “Once we have them, I’m sure all the guys [from ’NSync] with their babies will come out and give us as much hints as they can to be a better dad,” he told Us.

In June 2018, though, Bass said he was already planning on asking for his mom’s help — and his husband’s mom as well.

“We’re excited about our families being involved,” the Mississippi native told Us at the time. “We’re going to need a lot of night nurses in the beginning. We can’t wait for our moms to come and take turns being a night nurse. They’ve got to teach us what to do. We have no idea what we’re doing!”

After the pair’s surrogate suffered a miscarriage in August 2019, they delayed their IVF plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly, you know, our first try at it just did not stick,” Bass exclusively told Us in May 2020. “So we were going to try again and we were supposed to be pregnant last month, but of course, [coronavirus] stopped all of that. So we’re on a pause until it is safe enough to bring our donor to California and really test it out and be able to make the embryos again. We’re definitely delayed a few months, but we’re still going for it.”